Cardiologist reveals how monsoon's unpredictable weather adversely affects heart, shares 7 measures to stay protected

Monsoon may sing to your heart with the calming rain, soulful winds, green scenery turning greener, and a soothing drop in temperatures. There’s something inherently romantic about the season, or that's what the surface-level, mainstream sentiment makes you feel. Because in reality, monsoon weather conditions bring challenges for health. Let's take a closer look at how monsoon may negatively influence cardiac health, irrespective of how one's ‘heart’ may deem monsoon as romantic. Monsoon spikes the risk of heart complications if proper care is not taken.(Shutterstock)

Dr Nagendra Singh Chouhan, Senior Director at Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Care, Medanta, Gurugram, shared that the monsoon affects both psychological and physiological health, which in turn puts added strain on the heart.

Shedding light on the unpredictable monsoon weather, he said, “The monsoon season, characterised by increased precipitation and cooler temperatures, offers a change from summer conditions. However, this period also presents specific challenges to cardiovascular health. The monsoon can subtly elevate the risk of cardiac complications, necessitating an understanding of these factors and the implementation of preventative measures.”

What are the risks?

Dr Nagendra Singh Chouhan listed out the weather and environmental conditions of monsoon and how they all impact heart health:

1. Damp environment

Increased infection: The damp and humid environment fosters the proliferation of pathogens, leading to a rise in viral and bacterial infections, including influenza, common colds, and gastroenteritis.

The damp and humid environment fosters the proliferation of pathogens, leading to a rise in viral and bacterial infections, including influenza, common colds, and gastroenteritis. People with pre-existing heart conditions are at risk: For individuals with pre-existing cardiac conditions, these infections pose a significant risk. Infection triggers a systemic inflammatory response, which can impose additional strain on the heart.

For individuals with pre-existing cardiac conditions, these infections pose a significant risk. Infection triggers a systemic inflammatory response, which can impose additional strain on the heart. Increase in certain heart conditions: This strain may result in arrhythmias, increase heart failure risk, or, in susceptible individuals, contribute to myocardial infarction. The body's immune response also increases metabolic demand, further burdening a compromised cardiac system.

2. Fluctuating temperature and high humidity

Blood pressure instability: Fluctuations in temperature and humidity can affect blood pressure regulation. While initial temperature drops may appear beneficial, rapid changes can induce vasoconstriction or vasodilation, leading to blood pressure instability.

Fluctuations in temperature and humidity can affect blood pressure regulation. While initial temperature drops may appear beneficial, rapid changes can induce vasoconstriction or vasodilation, leading to blood pressure instability. People with hypertension and pulmonary conditions are at risk: For hypertensive individuals, this instability is particularly hazardous. Elevated humidity can also obstruct respiration, especially for those with underlying pulmonary conditions, thereby increasing cardiac workload to maintain adequate oxygenation.

3. Low sunlight

Why are people SAD in monsoon: Reduced sunlight and persistent overcast conditions can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or worsen existing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Reduced sunlight and persistent overcast conditions can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or worsen existing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. Why anxiety, stress are bad for heart: Chronic stress and anxiety are established risk factors for cardiovascular disease, as they can lead to increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and systemic inflammation.

Lifestyle changes that help

Dr Nagendra Singh highlighted the big concern of people becoming inactive and staying indoors because of continuous rain. Because of this sedentary lifestyle, it results in weight gain and reduced heart fitness. Moreover, the monsoon increases cravings for tea, fritters, and street food. But Dr Singh reminded that these contain high fat and high sodium, which directly impact cardiac health. The poor hygienic conditions of street food also take a toll on the gut.

He shared 7 essential health measures that help one stay healthy and protect heart health:

Hygiene and vaccination: Adhere to rigorous hand hygiene to prevent infection. Influenza or pneumococcal vaccination is recommended, particularly for individuals with cardiac conditions, to mitigate severe illness risk, as per your doctor’s advice. Dietary management: Avoid unhealthy comfort foods. Prioritise home-cooked meals rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, excessive sodium, and unhealthy fats. Indoor physical activity: Maintain physical activity levels despite weather conditions. Engage in indoor exercises such as yoga, stretching, or treadmill use. Consistent, even brief, activity contributes to cardiovascular fitness. Blood pressure monitoring: Individuals with hypertension should regularly monitor blood pressure and consult a physician regarding significant fluctuations. Hydration: Ensure adequate hydration by consuming sufficient clean, boiled water to prevent dehydration and support physiological functions. Stress Management: Implement stress-reduction techniques, including meditation or deep breathing exercises. Seek professional assistance for persistent anxiety or depression. Avoid self-medication: Consult a medical professional for illness. Self-medication, particularly with over-the-counter drugs that may interact with cardiac medications, poses risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.