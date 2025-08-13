Dermatologist shares tips for treating contagious skin issues during monsoon: ‘Avoid sharing personal items like comb’

The arrival of the monsoon season often brings with it numerous diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid, viral fever, malaria, cholera, dengue, chikungunya, gut health issues, and more health issues. However, one shouldn't ignore the skin issues that also come along with the rainy season. The combination of humidity, moisture, and heat can become the perfect breeding ground for skin issues. Dr Dhekne stressed that maintaining public cleanliness helps stop the spread of scabies and ringworm. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asmita Dhekne Chebbi, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, talked about ringworm and scabies, the most common monsoon skin diseases to look out for.

Common symptoms and causes of ringworm and scabies

Ringworm is a rash caused by a fungal infection. Per Dr Dhekne, it is usually itchy and forms in a circular rash with clearer skin. Meanwhile, scabies, she says, is caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite, which produces a painful, itching rash that interferes with an individual's sleep. While ringworm commonly affects the arms, neck, groin, and scalp area, the highly contagious scabies spreads through clothing, towels, and bedsheets.

Talking about the symptoms, Dr Dhekne elaborated: “A few of the signs of ringworm include itchiness, hair loss and overlapping rings of blisters. As for the symptoms of scabies, one infected with it would experience severe itching and rashes on the skin, characterised by red bumps and blisters.”

Preventive measures and the importance of timely medical attention

Dr Dhekne stressed that maintaining public cleanliness helps stop the spread of scabies and ringworm. Additionally, avoiding contact and being careful while going out in public places also reduces the risk.

“These measures will ensure health and safety for all by eliminating risks and promoting overall well-being. Avoid sharing personal items like towels and combs, too, because they help maintain an individual's cleanliness and prevent infection from spreading further,” Dr Dhekne added.

Lastly, the dermatologist highlighted that monsoon season skin infections are preventable, but are widespread. “To promote ethical usage of over-the-counter medicines, it's important to discourage their use inappropriately without professional counsel. It is necessary that everyone takes care of their cleanliness and seeks an early checkup. A timely visit to a dermatologist will help prevent infection and will lead to an early recovery,” Dr Dhekne advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.