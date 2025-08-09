Neonatologist recommends 5 essential baby care tips for new parents this monsoon season

Monsoon season includes unpredictable weather conditions, from low sunlight and frequent downpours to increased humidity. All these weigh heavily on skin health, especially for a newborn baby. As first-time parents, there may be many misconceptions and questions about how best to care for your little one’s delicate skin during this challenging season. So let's take a closer look at how parents can avoid common mistakes and keep their baby’s skin healthy and rash-free this monsoon. A baby needs proper care in the monsoon to steer clear of the likelihood of rashes this season.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ranjan Kumar Pejaver, Professor and Chief Neonatologist at People Tree Meenakshi Hospital, Bengaluru, associated with Himalaya BabyCare shared with HT Lifestyle why babies need extra care during the monsoon season.

Highlighting the big concern, he added, “A baby’s skin is thinner and more delicate than an adult’s and can react to environmental changes differently. The key to maintaining healthy skin is to clean, dry, and moisturise your baby daily.”

While hygiene is vital, as Dr Pejaver suggested, a baby’s thin skin makes them more vulnerable, coupled with the dampness and humidity of the monsoon, which can easily result in irritation, rashes, and infections. To prevent this, following certain baby care habits goes a long way in keeping the baby's skin healthy.

Dr Pejaver listed out 5 baby care tips for new parents:

1. Avoid over-bathing:

While hygiene is important, over-bathing will strip natural oils from your baby’s skin, making it dry and sensitive.

Bathing once a day in lukewarm water using a mild cleanser with natural ingredients is sufficient to keep your baby clean during monsoon.

2. Apply a lightweight moisturizer

Avoid heavy moisturiser. (Shutterstock)

A heavy moisturiser may feel sticky in this humid weather, as it might block your baby’s skin pores.

Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy baby lotions and creams, which are rich in natural ingredients like ghee, almond oil, olive oil, or aloe vera, help nourish your baby’s skin, keeping it healthy.

A gentle application of baby lotion and cream after your baby's bath, while the skin is damp, helps lock in moisture and keep the skin soft and moisturised.

3. Maintain hygiene for baby laundry

During monsoons, wet baby towels and bibs can become breeding grounds for bacteria and mould.

Parents should wash all baby clothes and bedding with a baby laundry wash that is safe for babies and removes germs effectively.

Sun-dry them to ensure fresh and naturally disinfected clothes.

4. Check for dampness in the diaper area

The monsoon season often leaves sneaky bits of moisture in tiny skin creases even after a diaper change.

Always make it a point to dry your baby's skin with gentle pats before putting on a clean diaper. This helps avoid rashes and keeps your baby at ease.

In case the baby still gets a rash, use a diaper rash cream that is infused with natural ingredients and contains zinc oxide to help heal it safely and effectively.

5. Use herbal powders in folds

Use gentle wipes to clean folds.(Shutterstock)

Rain brings extra moisture, which can make skin folds like the neck, armpits, thighs, and diaper area damp and itchy or irritated.

Use a gentle baby wipe to clean the areas and apply a small amount of a mild, natural ingredient-based powder.

It will absorb any excess moisture and help your baby’s skin stay dry and comfortable throughout the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.