Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Coconut water to scalp detox: 4 expert-backed hacks to beat summer hair fall

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 06:56 pm IST

Hair care expert reveals 4 easy ways to tackle seasonal hair fall amid harsh summer conditions.

Summer might be the season of sunshine but it is also when a common concern grips our country: sudden, excessive hair fall. What many do not realise is that seasonal hair fall is real and summer brings with it a unique set of challenges that affect the scalp and hair health.

Hair falling out in clumps? This hair care expert's 4-step plan might be the reset you need.(Photo by Jared Brashier on Unsplash)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saloni Anand, Co-Founder of Traya, shared, “From extreme heat and dehydration to increased sweat, pollution and UV exposure, your scalp is under constant stress in summer. Add to that poor diet, travel and irregular routines and it creates the perfect storm for hair fall but what’s important to understand is that this kind of seasonal shedding isn’t just a surface problem, it's your body reacting to internal imbalances and external stressors.”

She encouraged approaching hair fall differently where rather than opting for a one-size-fits-all solution, she suggested diagnosing the root cause. Saloni Anand said, “Summer hair fall often points to excess heat (or pitta dosha, in Ayurvedic terms), poor gut health and inflammation in the scalp. It’s why many people notice greasy scalps, dandruff flare-ups and even breakouts along the hairline.”

The solution, therefore, lies in a multi-pronged approach. Saloni Anand advised -

1. Hydrate more than usual

Coconut water cleanses body's toxins.(Shutterstock)
Not just with water but with foods rich in electrolytes like coconut water and citrus fruits.

2. Shift to a scalp-friendly diet

A scalp-friendly diet reduces processed foods and sugars, which spike inflammation.

3. Adapt your hair care routine

Wash your hair more frequently if you sweat a lot but avoid harsh shampoos and never skip oiling. It helps regulate sebum and nourishes the roots but keep it light and rinse it off well.

4. Another often ignored aspect is sleep and stress

Stress, pollution, poor nutrition and disrupted sleep patterns are key reasons behind premature baldness, which is a problem plaguing people as early as in their twenties.(Shutterstock Photo)
Hair is one of the first things to reflect stress and we must take that seriously. Seasonal hair fall if ignored, it can trigger chronic hair thinning.

Saloni Anand concluded with the advice, “Don’t panic. Instead, listen to your body, balance your routine and support your scalp both inside and out. Summer doesn’t have to mean losing hair, it can be the season you finally take control of your hair health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

