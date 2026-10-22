Detox drinks cannot undo years of drinking, surgeon suggests best course of action for liver recovery

Many herbal drinks and detox diets promise to flush toxins out of your body. Some even claim to reverse liver damage caused by years of drinking. Detox has become such a buzzword that anything labelled a ‘cleanse’ can seem like a shortcut to better liver health.ALSO READ: When can fatty liver become liver cancer? Oncologist reveals 7 signs that you should see a doctor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But do these detox products really hold up and deliver their promises, especially for alcohol-related liver damage? What is the connection between detox and liver capacity? How safe is it?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

An expert cleared the air and provided necessary clarity. Dr Aditya (Bhimsi) Kandoriya, consultant GI, HPB, and bariatric surgeon at Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, offered a broader perspective on the liver's ability to heal and what it means for former drinkers.

He answered these questions for us:

What happens to the liver when you drink alcohol?

Before inspecting the claims made by detox products, it is important to understand how alcohol affects the liver. Drinking sets off a chain of reactions as the liver breaks down alcohol, producing substances that harm liver cells.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing the exact physiological reaction, the GI surgeon said, “When alcohol goes into the body, the liver turns it into substances, like acetaldehyde, and those substances can harm liver cells. Repeated exposure can cause inflammation, fat build‑up, and over time scar tissue can form. The longer the liver stays exposed to alcohol, the higher the chance of damage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the exact physiological reaction, the GI surgeon said, “When alcohol goes into the body, the liver turns it into substances, like acetaldehyde, and those substances can harm liver cells. Repeated exposure can cause inflammation, fat build‑up, and over time scar tissue can form. The longer the liver stays exposed to alcohol, the higher the chance of damage.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Alcohol consumption causes scarring in the liver.

Can early alcohol-related liver damage be reversed?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All hope is not lost, as the expert confirmed that the liver can fully recover at one stage after alcohol consumption is stopped. Dr Kandoriya identified this as the initial stage of fatty liver. So, early damage does not always become permanent. But if you continue to drink, the surgeon cautioned about the risk of alcohol-related hepatitis, which involves inflammation that may cause tiredness, nausea, loss of appetite and yellow of the skin.

The best course of action for liver recovery is to stop drinking, irrespective of stage, as this can prevent further damage.

When can liver damage be irreversible?

Liver damage can become irreversible when cirrhosis develops. As the doctor explained, persistent inflammation can lead to fibrosis, where scar tissue gradually replaces healthy liver tissue. In some cases, this progresses to cirrhosis, which can permanently impair liver function.

Can detox drinks and cleansing diets help?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The idea that a fast detox can fix an alcohol‑damaged liver is wrong,” the surgeon said, dispelling the notion that detox drinks can reverse liver damage caused by alcohol. Instead, recovery depends on how soon you stop drinking and the stage of liver damage.

In fact, some can backfire. Commercial detox products and herbal supplements have been flagged by the surgeon for their potential to harm the liver, as some ingredients can cause liver injury.

What helps with liver recovery?

The surgeon's advice is to stop alcohol consumption and follow a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats to support liver recovery. However, people who drink heavily or are dependent alcohol should seek doctor's help as often withdrawl can be tough to break through. Managing weight, diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol is also important. So, steer clear of any loud claims of detox products.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.