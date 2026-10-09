When can fatty liver become liver cancer? Oncologist reveals 7 signs that you should see a doctor

Fatty liver is becoming very common, with a rampant sedentary lifestyle in contemporary times being one of the major contributing factors. The condition can also go unnoticed in its early stages because it has no obvious symptoms. But can this fat accumulation damage the liver over time and increase the risk of liver cancer? Is there any potential correlation?

What does an oncologist have to say on this? Dr Shashwat Tiwari, consultant surgical oncologist at Kailash Hospital Dehradun, told us that having fatty liver does not mean you will develop cancer, but identifying if it has caused inflammation or scarring is important to be able to understand the risk factors. Dr Tiwari highlighted, “What matters is how the condition progresses and whether it causes long-term damage to the liver.”

ALSO READ: Normal weight doesn't always mean a healthy liver: Surgeon explains why Indians in their 20s and 30s are developing fatty liver

This implies that management of fatty liver is an absolute non-negotiable.

When can fatty liver turn into liver cancer? Fatty liver is described as an excess accumulation of fat buildup in the liver, and usually this condition is not detected in the early stage because of the absence of any noticeable symptoms. Due to the ‘silent’ nature of this condition, experts often recommend regular screening to detect it in the early stages.

How does a fatty liver progress, and at what juncture can it turn deadly? The oncologist said, “In some people, the fat accumulation can trigger inflammation, leading to a condition called steatohepatitis. If this inflammation continues over time, it can cause fibrosis, or scarring of the liver. In more advanced cases, this may progress to cirrhosis, which significantly increases the risk of liver cancer.”

Fatty liver is pervasive, as Dr Tiwari shared the widespread prevalence of this condition: “Fatty liver is usually a part of MASLD (formerly NAFLD), which affects about 1/3rd of the adult population worldwide. Out of these, about 25% will have MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis). In 2021, there were about 42000 new MASH-associated primary liver cancers worldwide wide.”

This goes on to demonstrate the importance of prevention and management of fatty liver. And since it is becoming so common, amid the rise of a stressful contemporary lifestyle, liver cancer risks, relatively, also surge. There is no direct correlation, but fatty liver's progression, especially if it causes scarring, then liver cancer risk becomes prominent.

The oncologist again confirmed, “It is important to remember that this progression does not happen to everyone. Some people with fatty liver may never develop significant liver damage. At the same time, liver cancer can occasionally develop even in people who do not have cirrhosis.”