DJ Khaled talks about shedding 34 kg in one year, reveals what triggered his weight loss journey and the habits that helped

DJ Khaled has undergone a remarkable weight-loss transformation. He opened up about his impressive journey, revealing how a combination of medical support, lifestyle changes, and a newfound love for golf helped him lose 75 pounds (34 kg) over the past year.

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The 50-year-old Grammy-winning DJ and music producer opened up about his transformation in an interview with People, discussing his decision to use the GLP-1 medication Wegovy after struggling to achieve his desired results through diet and exercise. (Also read: Skipping dinner, avoiding rice and relying on cardio? Weight management expert busts weight loss myths Indians believe )

What motivated DJ Khaled to lose weight?

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For Khaled, the decision to prioritise his health was strongly connected to his family, particularly his two sons. He explained that although he was already motivated to exercise and improve his eating habits, he eventually realised he needed additional medical support.

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{{^usCountry}} His motivation became even stronger following an uncomfortable experience during a concert in October 2025. During one part of his performance, Khaled traditionally gets down on his knees to express gratitude. However, on this occasion, he struggled to get back up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His motivation became even stronger following an uncomfortable experience during a concert in October 2025. During one part of his performance, Khaled traditionally gets down on his knees to express gratitude. However, on this occasion, he struggled to get back up. {{/usCountry}}

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The experience became a wake-up call. The incident prompted concern among his friends, who also noticed that he was breathing heavily.

"One of my friends was coming to me like, 'Yo, you were breathing hard.' Then, ten minutes later, somebody else told me the same thing," he explained.

He eventually realised that it was time to make a change. "I said, alright, hold up … I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can't have this," Khaled recalled.

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How DJ Khaled lost weight

After discussing his options, Khaled began using Wegovy, a prescription medication containing semaglutide that is used for chronic weight management in eligible patients. He explained that he had already attempted to lose weight through workouts and dietary improvements but wanted additional help.

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Over approximately 12 months of treatment, he reported losing 75 pounds (34 kg). Khaled has been open about his experience, explaining that he decided to share his medication use publicly because he believes in discussing positive developments related to health.

Wegovy is a prescription medication and is not appropriate for everyone. Its potential benefits and risks should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional.

Golf and walking became important parts of his routine

Another interesting aspect of Khaled's transformation is his growing passion for golf. He revealed that he has fallen in love with the sport and now regularly walks across the golf course instead of using a golf cart. "I fell in love with golf, I love the game so much," he said.

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Walking the course has helped him incorporate more physical activity into his daily routine. He also reported achieving more than 10,000 steps a day.

Beyond the changes in his weight, Khaled says he has noticed improvements in his everyday life. "I'm just way healthier. I've got more energy. I'm more motivated to do everything," he said,

He also shared a humorous comment about how his doctor has responded to his transformation. "I wasn't saying all that when I was bigger. Of course, I was happy — my doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk. And now, he's saying, 'You need to be studied, that's how healthy you are,'" Khaled recalled.

How much does DJ Khaled weigh now?

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According to his interview with People, Khaled began his journey weighing approximately 295 to 300 pounds (134–136 kg). After losing 75 pounds (34 kg) while using Wegovy, he now weighs between 200 and 212 pounds (91–96 kg).

His personal goal is to reach 200 pounds (91 kg). He has also described improvements in his energy levels, motivation, and overall sense of well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.