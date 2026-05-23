Do you have greasy flakes on nose and scalp? Dermatologist explains what you are doing wrong

Having greasy flakes on the scalp and on various parts of the face, such as the nose and around the beard and eyebrows, is something many of us experience without knowing the underlying cause. Greasy flakes on nose and scalp can be checked with proper treatment. (Pexel)

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Since flakes are involved, we often assume it's dry skin or dead cells accumulating. However, the greasiness can throw you off. To help us understand the condition and how to treat it, Dr Abigail Waldman, a dermatologist and associate professor at Harvard, posted a video on Instagram on May 3.

According to Dr Waldman, the greasy flakes are not dry skin, but a skin condition known as seborrheic dermatitis. Also called seb derm, it is a reaction to the skin’s normal yeast, Malassezia. While the condition is chronic, it can be managed with the right treatment.

However, because not everyone is aware of the condition, not everyone follows the right steps. The most common mistakes in treating seb derm at home, according to Dr Waldman, are as follows.