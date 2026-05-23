Fat loss coach shares the cardio routine that helped her lose weight from 84 to 54 kg sustainably

There are many plans that promise weight loss, but not all are effective. Anjali Sachan, a fat loss expert, shared her weight loss routine in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2026, which helped her lose 30 kg. She went from 84 kg to 54 kg with this cardio workout plan. Here’s the breakdown of her routine. Cardio plan to lose stubborn weight. (Unsplash)

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Anjali said, “Most people jump straight to 10,000 steps a day and then wonder why they’re exhausted, their knees hurt, recovery suffers, and they quit within weeks.”

She highlighted that the problem isn’t cardio, the problem is doing too much, too soon.

Cardio routine for weight loss Here's the weight loss plan you can follow:

Phase 1: Obese / Just starting out

4,000 steps/day

If you’re carrying extra weight, your joints and tendons are already under more stress.

Starting with high step counts can lead to:

• Knee pain

• Shin splints

• Excessive fatigue

• Poor adherence

Focus on consistency first. Let your body adapt.

Phase 2: Building your base

8,000 steps/day and one zone two session/week

Your body is adapting, your stamina is improving, and your recovery is better.

Add one easy zone two cardio session per week.

Comfortable pace. Not breathless. Not extreme.