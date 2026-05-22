Masaba Gupta shares before-and-after weight loss pics, says being fit is the greatest gift: '6 years, 15 kg...'

Fashion designer and Masaba Gupta is no stranger to the spotlight, but her latest Instagram post isn’t about a new collection — it’s about a personal evolution. On May 21, in a series of striking before-and-after photos, Masaba shared the reality of her health journey, spanning six years, a 15 kg weight loss, and the life-altering experience of pregnancy. Also read | Masaba Gupta reveals impressive weight loss transformation, says 'ghar ka khana' helped her Masaba Gupta's post highlights her six-year health journey, including a 15 kg weight loss and transformation after pregnancy. (Instagram/ Masaba Gupta)

'I don’t recognise myself from 2020' Accompanying the photos that showcase her journey from 2020 to her current post-pregnancy physique was Masaba Gupta’s caption: "I don’t recognise myself from 2020 or even from when I was pregnant... mentally and physically. And that’s great news — aren’t you tired of being the same person? Shed some skin, surprise yourself."

While the visual change is undeniable, Masaba was quick to highlight that this was anything but an overnight success. By sharing that it took six years to achieve her goals, she dismantled the toxic expectation of instant gratification. Her journey suggested that sustainable health isn't a sprint; it’s a long-term commitment to oneself that persists through different life stages.

Perhaps the most poignant part of her message was her mention of mental change. Masaba positioned fitness not as a vanity project, but as the 'greatest gift' one can give themselves. She wrote, “Six years, 15 kg and one baby later, I’ll tell you — being fit is the greatest gift you give yourself. Slow and steady. The only way I know.”