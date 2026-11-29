Many people living with diabetes get worried when their doctor advises them to start insulin. Some feel that their diabetes has reached an advanced stage, while others believe that once started, insulin can never be stopped.

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Because of these fears, patients sometimes delay treatment, even when their blood sugar levels are poorly controlled, shared Dr Pankaj Khatana with HT Lifestyle.

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A senior consultant of internal medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, Dr Khatana pointed out that starting insulin does not necessarily mean that the diabetes has become severe. He explained why that is and debunked other popular myths surrounding the prescribed use of insulin, which are presented as follows.

Insulin does not always mean severe diabetes

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Khatana highlighted that type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease. Over the years, the pancreas may gradually produce less insulin, making it difficult to maintain normal blood sugar levels with tablets alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Khatana highlighted that type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease. Over the years, the pancreas may gradually produce less insulin, making it difficult to maintain normal blood sugar levels with tablets alone. {{/usCountry}}

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“In such situations, insulin may be needed to achieve better control. It is not a sign of failure or a consequence of poor self-care,” he shared. “Insulin may also be advised when blood sugar levels are very high, HbA1c is significantly elevated, or a patient develops symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination and unexplained weight loss.”

Other situations in which diabetics may temporarily require insulin are during infections, hospitalisation, surgery or pregnancy, noted the physician.

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Taking insulin as prescribed helps keep the organs safe by keeping diabetes under control.

Insulin does not damage organs

In the words of Dr Khatana, “Another common misconception is that insulin damages the kidneys or causes blindness. The reality is quite the opposite.”

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The physician explained that poorly controlled diabetes can damage the kidneys, eyes, nerves and heart. Insulin helps protect these organs by keeping blood glucose under control.

Insulin is not addictive

Dr Khatana deems it important for people to understand that insulin is not addictive. “Some people may need it temporarily, while others may require it for the long term, depending on their pancreatic function and glucose control,” he stated.

“The important thing to keep in mind is that insulin is a treatment, not a punishment,” added the physician. “The aim is not to avoid insulin at all costs, but to keep diabetes under control and prevent complications.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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