Most people are well aware of the seriousness of stroke, but not all of them realise that a person is not out of danger just because their symptoms have receded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Endocrinologist explains the effect of skipping breakfast on blood sugar levels, shares what healthy breakfast should look like

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“When an individual suddenly can't speak, or one side of the body is weakened, it is enough to cause panic in the family. But if the person recovers after a few minutes and begins to speak and walk normally again, the family is usually relieved,” Dr Luv Bansal, senior consultant of neurology, Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle.

The incident is often put down to weakness, fatigue or even a brief dip in blood pressure. However, Dr Bansal pointed out that this might actually be a mini-stroke, also known as a transient ischemic attack.

What is a mini-stroke?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The neurologist explained that a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is temporarily interrupted. The symptoms may settle on their own, sometimes within minutes, leaving the person feeling completely fine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist explained that a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is temporarily interrupted. The symptoms may settle on their own, sometimes within minutes, leaving the person feeling completely fine. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The danger of a mini-stroke is not always over with disappearing symptoms.

“This can make a TIA easy to overlook, but it should never be taken lightly. The concern is not just what happened during those few minutes, but what could happen next,” warned Dr Bansal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A TIA can signal an underlying problem with the blood supply to the brain, such as a blood clot or narrowing of an artery,” he stated. “It may also be associated with certain heart conditions that increase the risk of stroke. The risk of a subsequent stroke is particularly high soon after a TIA, making prompt medical evaluation important.”

The doctor further pointed out that people usually rate how serious a condition is by how they feel at the present time. If the speech is clear again, the weakness has gone, and the person is pain-free, they may feel like there is little reason to go to hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Bansal, that way of thinking can be very wrong with a possible TIA.

Symptoms of mini-stroke that need medical attention

It is important to recognise the symptoms of a TIA, which include:

Trouble speaking or understanding others suddenly

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

A drooping face

Sudden loss of vision

Sudden unexplained loss of balance.

“The symptoms may resolve after an hour or two, but you should go straight to hospital,” stated Dr Bansal, adding, “It can't be diagnosed at home whether it was a TIA or stroke. It is important to get evaluated as early as possible so a doctor can determine the cause and begin treatment to prevent it from happening again.”

“Recovery from symptoms is not the same as recovery from the underlying problem. A person may look perfectly normal and still be at risk,” he shared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.