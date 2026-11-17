The health risks posed by rising air pollution are well known, but they are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, and throat irritation.

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According to Dr Sudhir Kr Gupta, senior consultant, chest physician and bronchoscopist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, air pollution can also affect the immune system and make us more susceptible to diseases. “This is especially true for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory and heart diseases,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

How does air pollution affect immunity?

There are a number of harmful elements found in the air, such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ground-level ozone, which cause pollution.

“Small particulates like PM2.5, which are 2.5 micrometres or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even make their way into the bloodstream,” stated Dr Gupta.

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{{^usCountry}} “The inhalation of such elements over a long period of time can harm the inner lining of the respiratory tract and interfere with the natural cleansing function of the lungs, where the mucus traps dangerous elements, and cilia remove them,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The inhalation of such elements over a long period of time can harm the inner lining of the respiratory tract and interfere with the natural cleansing function of the lungs, where the mucus traps dangerous elements, and cilia remove them,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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The physician shared that long-term exposure to pollutants is detrimental to the body’s cells and results in chronic inflammation. It could affect the capacity of immune cells to fight infections in the body.

“Exposure to pollutants could affect the body’s natural defences that keep inflammation in check. This is especially concerning for people who have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other pre-existing respiratory conditions,” noted Dr Gupta.

Long-term exposure to air pollutants can cause inflammation, shares Dr Gupta.

How to protect the body’s immunity?

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Steps towards protecting respiratory health include minimising one’s exposure to contaminated air, especially when AQI conditions are poor or very poor, the physician highlighted.

“Monitoring air quality on a daily basis, restricting time spent outdoors when pollution levels are high, and wearing an appropriately fitting N95 mask can contribute to minimising the amount of inhaled pollutants,” he stated. “The use of an air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter will help ensure the cleanliness of indoor air.”

In addition, Dr Gupta noted that following a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, drinking enough water, and getting sufficient sleep may help strengthen the body's natural defences.

“It is also necessary to refrain from strenuous physical activities outdoors, smoking, passive smoking, and burning waste materials indoors,” he cautioned.

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It is best not to take continuous coughing, wheezing, chest tightening, and breathlessness lightly, especially when these symptoms persist and worsen, he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.