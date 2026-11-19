People who have diabetes running in the family usually treat the disease as a ticking time bomb. That might not necessarily be the case, believes Dr Altamash Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.

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The physician told HT Lifestyle that a family history of diabetes is a warning sign and not a life sentence.

“When parents or siblings have diabetes, many people feel like they are destined to get it. Having diabetes in the family does increase the chance of developing type 2 diabetes. That does not mean it is certain,” he stated.

How family history affects diabetes risk

According to Dr Shaikh, a family history of diabetes shows a tendency. “It also reflects habits,” he shared. “Families often eat the same foods. They may have similar activity levels. Sleep patterns, stress levels and body fat distribution can be passed on too.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the risk of diabetes can be passed on genetically, the physician noted that the genes do not tell the full story. There are other factors at play which can significantly boost the risk, such as: Excess belly fat

Lack of exercise

Food choices

Not sleeping enough

Smoking

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{{#usCountry}} While the risk of diabetes can be passed on genetically, the physician noted that the genes do not tell the full story. There are other factors at play which can significantly boost the risk, such as: Excess belly fat

Lack of exercise

Food choices

Not sleeping enough

Smoking

PCOS {{/usCountry}}

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Habits that can reduce the risk of diabetes

Following certain healthy habits can delay or even prevent type 2 diabetes, shared Dr Shaikh. The most important among them include regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body weight.

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Unhealthy lifestyle habits like not getting enough sleep increases the risk of diabetes.

“Prevention does not need to be perfect,” stated the physician. “Small lasting changes work.” The ones that he shared are listed as follows.

Start most days with walking for 30 minutes

Do resistance exercises at least twice a week

Cut down on drinks and refined snacks

Eat vegetables, pulses, protein and whole fruits

Sleep well

Avoid tobacco.

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In the words of Dr Shaikh, “People with a family history should not wait for symptoms. Prediabetes and diabetes often have no signs. Screening tests like fasting glucose, HbA1c or an oral glucose-tolerance test can help. Indians may develop diabetes at various body weights. That is why early screening is important.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.