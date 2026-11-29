Winter often brings a change in eating habits, with people reaching for comfort foods such as namkeen, pickles, papad, packaged snacks and other salty snacks to munch on under the comforting afternoon sun, in addition to the regular evening snack time.

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“While these foods may seem harmless when consumed occasionally, frequent intake can contribute to excessive sodium consumption, which can adversely affect kidney health over time,” Dr Vikram Kalra, principal director of nephrology and kidney transplant at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shared with HT Lifestyle.

How does excess salt affect the kidneys?

Dr Kalra, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, pointed out that the kidneys play an important role in maintaining the body's sodium and fluid balance.

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{{^usCountry}} “When sodium intake is consistently high, the body retains more water, which can increase blood volume and raise blood pressure. Persistently elevated blood pressure puts additional strain on the kidneys and can damage the small blood vessels responsible for filtering waste from the blood,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When sodium intake is consistently high, the body retains more water, which can increase blood volume and raise blood pressure. Persistently elevated blood pressure puts additional strain on the kidneys and can damage the small blood vessels responsible for filtering waste from the blood,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the physician, this creates a concerning cycle, as declining kidney function can further aggravate hypertension.

Namkeens are loaded with sodium, which can affect the body's fluid balance.

Hidden salt in everyday foods

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Dr Kalra noted that people may not always realise how quickly their daily salt intake adds up, particularly when these processed/packaged foods are consumed alongside regular home-cooked meals.

“Individuals with diabetes, hypertension or pre-existing kidney disease need to be especially careful, as they are already at a higher risk of developing kidney complications,” stated the physician.

“Excessive salt intake may also increase urinary calcium excretion in some individuals, potentially contributing to kidney stone formation, particularly when combined with inadequate hydration,” he added.

Simple dietary changes to protect the kidneys

A few simple dietary changes can make a meaningful difference. As per Dr Kalra, that involves:

Choosing fresh, minimally processed foods

Reducing the frequency of packaged snacks

Using herbs and spices instead of excess salt for flavouring

Checking sodium levels on food labels

Maintaining adequate hydration

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“Healthy kidneys depend on consistent everyday habits rather than occasional dietary restrictions,” expressed the physician. “Being mindful of salt consumption, especially during winter when comfort foods become more tempting, can help protect long-term kidney health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.