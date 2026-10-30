Doctor explains increased risk of stroke on winter mornings, shares steps to take to stay safe

On a cold winter morning, it can be tempting to stay under a warm blanket a little longer and postpone the morning walk. For people with high blood pressure, diabetes or a history of heart disease, however, winter calls for a little more attention to their health, cautioned neurologist Dr Deep Das.

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“Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to narrow, which can raise blood pressure. Blood pressure also tends to run higher during winter in some people. Such changes may place additional strain on the cardiovascular system, especially for older adults and those who already have risk factors for stroke,” shared Dr Das with HT Lifestyle.

He did assure that the cold itself does not mean one will have a stroke. What matters is the combination of weather and existing health conditions and daily habits. “Reduced physical activity, changes in diet and irregular medication use can make blood pressure harder to manage during colder months,” he warned.

Precautions to take before going out in the cold

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{{^usCountry}} After waking up on a winter morning, Dr Das advised against going from a heated room into very cold air suddenly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After waking up on a winter morning, Dr Das advised against going from a heated room into very cold air suddenly. {{/usCountry}}

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“Dress in layers, cover any exposed skin and allow yourself time to adjust before you start exercising outside,” he stated. “If you are unaccustomed to strenuous activity, do not begin with a demanding walk or workout in the cold.”

People with hypertension should monitor their blood pressure as advised by their doctor and continue prescribed medication. “Do not skip doses because you feel well or change them without medical guidance,” shared the neurologist.

Those living with diabetes, high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease should also keep up with regular check-ups.

It is better to layer up before going for a walk in winter mornings, shares Dr Das.

Knowing the signs of a stroke

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A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, or a blood vessel bleeds. The effects can be life-changing, and treatment may be time-sensitive. Recognising the symptoms early can help someone get medical care without delay.

According to Dr Das, the ‘B.E. F.A.S.T.’ approach is a useful way to remember the warning signs, where the letters stand for:

B – Balance: sudden loss of balance or coordination.

E – Eyes: sudden changes in vision.

F – Face: one side of the face droops.

A – Arms: sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side.

S – Speech: slurred speech or difficulty understanding words.

T – Time: call emergency services immediately.

“A sudden, severe headache or confusion can also be a warning sign. Do not wait for symptoms to settle, even if they disappear after a few minutes. Note when they began and seek emergency medical help,” stated Dr Das.

Small precautions matter

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When it comes to lowering the risk of stroke in cold winter mornings, it is the small precautions that matter.

“Keep medication routines consistent, stay active in a way that suits your health and avoid excessive exposure to cold. If you have been advised to check your blood pressure at home, keep a record of the readings and discuss unusual changes with your doctor,” advised Dr Das.

He highlighted that winter need not mean putting everyday activities on hold. For people at higher risk, a little preparation and an understanding of stroke symptoms can help them make safer choices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Deep Das is a consultant and interventional neurologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata.