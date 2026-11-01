Doctor explains the risk to kidneys in winter and shares checklist to protect them: From staying hydrated to getting regular checkups

Among all the health challenges associated with winter, the risk to the kidneys is often overlooked. This may be due to the fact that cold weather does not directly cause kidney failure. However, it does increase the chance of dehydration, blood pressure changes, and infection, shared nephrologist Dr Uday Dipakrao Gajare with HT Lifestyle.

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“People who have been diagnosed with diabetes, blood pressure disorders, and kidney diseases need to be especially careful in this season,” he stated, as he shared a list of ways one can protect kidney health during the cold months. It is presented as follows.

1. Stay hydrated even when you do not feel thirsty

During winter, people often drink less water because they feel less thirsty. However, it is important to continue drinking fluids at fixed intervals throughout the day, shared Dr Gajare. “Patients who have advanced kidney disease or are on dialysis must follow the fluid limits set by their doctors carefully,” he added.

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Drinking more water is one of the primary steps of maintaining kidney health.

2. Manage your blood pressure

{{^usCountry}} Cold air can make blood vessels tighten, which may raise blood pressure. Dr Gajare advised people diagnosed with blood pressure issues to check their BP regularly, take the medicines prescribed by their doctor, and attend follow‑up appointments. “If blood pressure is not controlled, it can slowly hurt kidney function,” he stated. 3. Do not ignore tract infections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cold air can make blood vessels tighten, which may raise blood pressure. Dr Gajare advised people diagnosed with blood pressure issues to check their BP regularly, take the medicines prescribed by their doctor, and attend follow‑up appointments. “If blood pressure is not controlled, it can slowly hurt kidney function,” he stated. 3. Do not ignore tract infections {{/usCountry}}

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There are several symptoms that indicate a urinary tract infection. They include a burning sensation during urination, frequent trips to the bathroom, fever, and back pain, shared Dr Gajare. “It is very important not to treat these symptoms with over‑the‑counter drugs and to get a proper medical consultation, as an untreated infection can spread to the kidneys and cause problems,” cautioned the nephrologist.

4. Watch your salt intake

Packaged soups, instant noodles, pickles, and salty snacks typically contain a lot of sodium and are things we continue to indulge in during winter. “Eating too much salt can raise blood pressure and cause the body to retain more fluid. Try to eat meals that are made fresh and look at the labels of foods before buying them,” shared Dr Gajare.

5. Keep moving

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Cold weather often makes people less active. As Dr Gajare pointed out, “Doing exercise can help keep blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight under control, all of which are good for kidney health. Even walking inside the house or doing light exercises can help.”

Exercise has a positive effect on kidney health.

6. Use painkillers and cold medicines carefully

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The nephrologist warned that some painkillers such as ibuprofen and naproxen can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. “This can lead to kidney injury, especially when the body is dehydrated,” he stated, adding, “Always talk to a doctor before taking these medicines.”

7. Pay attention to reduced urine output

Dr Gajare advised against ignoring a reduction in urine output and to seek help right away if it occurs alongside swelling, vomiting, or breathing difficulties.

8. Keep chronic conditions under control

People with diabetes, high blood pressure or chronic kidney disease must keep their conditions managed. The nephrologist warned against changing prescribed medicines during fever, vomiting or diarrhoea without first checking with the doctor.

9. Get your kidney function checked regularly

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Kidney disease often shows no symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, Dr Gajare recommends regular testing for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or a family history of kidney disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Uday Dipakrao Gajare is a consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at AINU Visakhapatnam.