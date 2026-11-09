Doctor explains what to do in case of firecracker burns: First aid, precautions and when to seek help

Firecracker injuries during Diwali are a recurring occurrence every year, and far more common than many people realise. A moment of distraction can lead to an accident, and how the people in the vicinity react in the first few minutes often determines how serious the wound on the injured person becomes, shared Dr Amit Nabar, director of emergency medicine and community medicine at SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, with HT Lifestyle.

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What to do in case of firecracker burns?

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As per the physician, the first priority in case of a firecracker burn is to stop the burning.

“Move the person away from the source,” he stated. “If clothing catches fire, they should stop, drop, and roll, or one can smother the flames with a blanket. Then cool the burn under running tap water for a full 20 minutes.”

Dr Nabar pointed out that heat continues to damage tissue after the flame is gone. Cooling within the first three hours reduces burn depth and the need for skin grafting.

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted some common practices that do more harm than good. Among them is applying ice, toothpaste, ghee, oil, and turmeric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted some common practices that do more harm than good. Among them is applying ice, toothpaste, ghee, oil, and turmeric. {{/usCountry}}

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“They trap heat, contaminate the wound, and make it harder for doctors to assess,” he explained.

The physician further suggested removing rings, bangles, and watches early, before swelling turns them into tourniquets. However, he advised leaving anything stuck to the skin and to cover the burn loosely with cling film or a clean, non-fluffy cloth.

“Firecracker injuries deserve special suspicion. What looks minor on the surface is often a blast injury with debris embedded beneath,” he added. “With an eye injury, do not rub it, press on it or try to pull anything out. Shield the eye with a paper cup and come straight to hospital.”

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Carelessness when bursting crackers can lead to injuries.

Situations that need immediate medical attention

Dr Nabar advised seeking emergency care without delay in any of the following situations:

The burn is larger than the patient's own palm

It involves the face, hands, feet, joints, or genitals

It looks white or leathery or is oddly painless

The patient is a child or an older adult

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“After smoke exposure, watch for hoarseness, soot around the nose or mouth, persistent cough, breathlessness, or confusion. These can signal an airway injury that worsens over several hours, so do not wait for it to settle. Patients with asthma or COPD should keep their inhalers at hand as air quality drops,” noted the doctor.

Precautionary measures to take

Prevention remains the most effective treatment when it comes to firecracker injuries. The simple steps that Dr Nabar urged people to follow include:

Light crackers outdoors, at arm's length

Keep a bucket of water nearby

Never relight a dud

Supervise children every moment

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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