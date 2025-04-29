Doctor recommends avoiding these 5 foods that make you age faster: ‘Chips today, chipmunk cheeks tomorrow’

For supple, youthful skin, many are in the habit of adhering to a strict skincare routine. But what's on your plate can speed up the clock faster anyway, despite your best efforts. The anti-ageing process isn't just skin deep, it begins from within. Regardless of how fantastic the formulation of your new anti-ageing creams may be, what you eat can sabotage the progress. And even if your skincare products attempt to work overtime, they will be no match for the drastic damage caused by certain foods. Get glowing skin by skipping unhealthy foods. (Shutterstock)

Dermatologist Dr Suganya Naidu, Medical Director at Skinmatics, took to her Instagram, where she frequently shares skincare tips, revealed 5 foods that are responsible for ageing you faster.

1. Sugar

Health experts globally pointed out the ill effects of consuming excess sugar, as it can lead to chronic ailments like diabetes. Turns out it's harmful for your skin as well.

The dermat said, “Sugar means glycation, that breaks down your collagen and leads to saggy and dull skin. Those cupcakes are like crow's feet cakes.” Crow's feet are the fine lines at the corners of the eyes, one of the prominent signs of ageing.

2. White bread and pasta

Bread and pasta fast-track ageing by affecting the collagen, and the refined carbs affect blood sugar too. They may tempt your taste buds, but they are more of a trap for your skin's glow.

Dr Suganya Naidu explained, “Such high glycemic food spikes your blood insulin and breaks down your collagen. That toast is literally toasting your skin's elasticity.”

3. Salty snacks

Some may think salty snacks are less unhealthy as they don't contain sugar, but salty, savoury snacks are loaded with sodium, equally unhealthy.

Dr Naidu added, “The excessive sodium leads to water retention, giving a very tired and puffy look. Chips today and chipmunk cheeks tomorrow.”

4. Alcohol

You may drink alcohol to unwind and forget about a bad day, but your skin remembers and won’t let you forget the aftereffects.

She explained, “It dehydrates your skin, dilates your blood vessels and causes dullness and redness.”

5. Trans fats

Trans fats, like the fried or packaged foods, may be a gastronomic indulgence for the foodie in you, but they accelerate ageing, making you pay the cost of engaging in mindless indulgence.

Dr Naidu explained, “This is found in processed foods, which increases your free radicals and hastens your ageing. Crispy outside but wrinkly inside.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.