Doctor shares how he saved 28-year-old woman from severe pelvic pain by removing 1.2 kg uterine fibroid in rare surgery

Did you know laparoscopic surgery is a viable option for removing large fibroids, including bilateral uterine fibroids? The surgical team at Elantis Healthcare shared details with HT Lifestyle after successfully performing a rare laparoscopic procedure to remove bilateral uterine fibroids weighing up to 1.2 kgs from a 28-year-old patient. Also read | Woman 'finds out her ovarian cyst was a teratoma with hair, teeth, eyeball that killed her ovary': Doctor explains The team opted for a laparoscopic myomectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes small incisions and advanced laparoscopic tools to remove fibroids.(Representational picture: Pixabay)

Rare laparoscopic surgery gives woman a fresh start

The complex surgery is noteworthy as it preserved the patient's uterus, ovaries, and fertility despite the complications. Sharing details of 'one of the rarest procedures', the hospital said in a statement, “The fibroids, each measuring up to 15 centimeters, were removed while preserving the patient’s uterus, ovaries, and fertility, considering her age, which were deemed impossible at other top hospitals, without resorting to open surgery.”

The statement further read, “The patient, a young doctor by profession, had been suffering from symptoms including severe pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, and abdominal discomfort for an extended period for over 6 months. After consultations at leading healthcare providers, she was repeatedly advised to undergo open surgery to remove the fibroids. However, seeking a less invasive alternative that would also safeguard her reproductive future, she approached the specialists at Elantis Healthcare.”

Biggest challenge: not compromise uterus, ovaries

Explaining the complexity involved in the procedure, Dr Mannan Gupta, chairperson and HOD obstetrics and gynaecology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said, “The size and placement of the fibroids in this case were particularly complex, as they were occupying significant space within the pelvic cavity and closely associated with the uterus and surrounding structures. The biggest challenge was to remove them without compromising the uterus and ovaries.”

Dr Gupta added, “The team opted for a laparoscopic myomectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes small incisions and advanced laparoscopic tools to remove fibroids. The procedure lasted several hours and was completed successfully, with minimal blood loss and no complications. The surgical team also ensured the preservation of the patient's ovaries, safeguarding her hormonal health and fertility potential.”

As per the hospital, following the procedure, the patient experienced an uneventful recovery and was discharged within 48 hours. She was reportedly able to resume her daily activities within a week, demonstrating the immense benefits of minimally invasive surgery over traditional open surgical techniques.

She said in a statement, “I was initially apprehensive about the surgery due to the complexity of the case, but the team’s expertise and confidence reassured me. Choosing laparoscopic surgery over open surgery has been life-changing, as I can now look forward to a future without pain while preserving my fertility.”

What are uterine fibroids?

Elantis Healthcare shared, “Uterine fibroids affect a significant percentage of women, with many experiencing debilitating symptoms that can impact their physical and mental well-being. Treatment options vary based on the size, location, and symptoms, ranging from medication to various surgical interventions. Minimally invasive procedures like laparoscopic myomectomy are increasingly becoming the preferred choice, owing to their numerous advantages such as reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.