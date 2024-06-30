Struggling with heavy periods? Discover 5 effective home remedies to alleviate symptoms and find relief

Menorrhagia, the medical term for heavy menstrual bleeding, can significantly disrupt daily life. Women experiencing this condition may lose a considerable amount of blood through large clots, potentially leading to anaemia, fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, mood swings, and other health issues if it persists over time. Since menorrhagia can indicate a serious underlying health issue, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended if symptoms continue. However, some home remedies might help manage and alleviate the symptoms. (Also read: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Severe health risks associated with poor menstrual hygiene ) Experiencing heavy periods, also known as menorrhagia, can be challenging and disruptive.(Pexels)

Dr. Nitika Sobti, Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Director - Cloudnine Hospital Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle five natural solutions that can help ease the discomfort of heavy periods.

1. Iron-Packed Foods:

Anemia and iron deficiency can result from heavy menstruation. Menstrual flow may be regulated by including foods high in iron in the daily diet. Rich sources of iron include apricots, raisins, eggs, beans, cooked spinach, broccoli, nuts, dried fruits, tofu, etc. Wheat germ and brewer's yeast are also great providers of iron.

2. Herbal Remedies:

● Ginger's anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic qualities are widely recognised. It can lessen pain and lessen the amount of blood lost during menstruation. Grate a small piece of fresh ginger and steep it in water for five to ten minutes to prepare ginger tea. Pour the tea through a strainer. During your menstrual cycle, sip this tea two or three times a day.

● Boil one cup of water with cinnamon and coriander seeds until it reduces to half a cup. Mix in a little sugar, and consume this mixture twice daily.

● A simple fix is to take one spoonful of honey and one saffron strand.

● Making a paste out of tamarind, honey, and water and consuming it could be beneficial. Tamarind's antioxidants lower cholesterol and treat severe bleeding.

● Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a well-liked home treatment that may be beneficial for heavy menstruation. This natural remedy has the ability to cleanse your body, control blood flow, and lessen excessive menstrual flow. To reduce the discomfort of heavy periods and other menstrual symptoms, you can simply mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and drink it two to three times a day.

3. Heating pad:

Lower abdominal heating pads or hot water bottles can be used to ease the pain and cramping associated with menstruation. Heat decreases pain and may diminish excessive bleeding by increasing blood flow and relaxing the uterine muscles. You can also take a warm water bath; it can also provide similar benefits.

4. Meditation:

Anxiety can make menstruation symptoms worse. You can achieve relaxation and reduce stress by engaging yourself in meditation practices. Methods like progressive muscular relaxation and deep breathing techniques might be especially helpful.

5. Sufficient Sleep:

Getting enough sleep is essential for handling heavy periods. Resting enough aids in hormone regulation, which affects the menstrual cycle and may lessen menstrual flow. Getting enough sleep boosts mood, which makes it easier for women to deal with the pain and exhaustion that come with heavy periods.

Thus, in order to have your condition diagnosed and treated, it is advised that you speak with your doctor. Your doctor will take into account your needs and preferences, as well as your age, general health, medical history, and how well you react to particular medications, treatments, or procedures.