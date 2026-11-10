Doctors share the early warning signs of lung cancer, highlight the importance of early detection

While lung cancer is becoming increasingly common, it seldom gets detected in the early stages. This is because the symptoms are not always clear and can present themselves like regular breathing issues.

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“A persistent cough is often treated as an infection, an allergy, or a minor irritation of the airways. However, when a persistent cough lasts for weeks, does not improve with usual treatment or gets worse gradually, it should not be ignored, as it can be an early warning sign of lung cancer,” Dr Sandeep Jain, consultant, interventional pulmonology at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, told HT Lifestyle.

What are the early warning signs of lung cancer?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Jain shared that while a persistent cough does not necessarily indicate lung cancer, changes in the pattern, frequency and severity of cough warrant medical attention. Other early warning signs of lung cancer include: Coughing up blood (haemoptysis)

Persistent sputum production

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Unexplained fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Jain shared that while a persistent cough does not necessarily indicate lung cancer, changes in the pattern, frequency and severity of cough warrant medical attention. Other early warning signs of lung cancer include: Coughing up blood (haemoptysis)

Persistent sputum production

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Unexplained fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

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Early symptoms of lung cancer are often not distinguished from other pulmonary conditions.

Individuals at greater risk of lung cancer

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In the words of the pulmonologist, “One should be especially cautious if a long‑standing cough gets worse over time or is accompanied by respiratory symptoms.”

“People who have a history of smoking, exposure to second‑hand smoke, previous cancer or a family history of lung cancer may need evaluation,” he stated. “However, lung cancer can also appear in people who have never smoked.”

The importance of clinical assessment

Dr Jain pointed out that the early symptoms of lung cancer are similar to those for conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, or interstitial lung disease. Therefore, a proper clinical assessment is essential to identify the underlying cause.

Early detection plays a role in improving lung cancer treatment outcomes. When lung cancer is detected in the early stages, surgery is an option, shared Prof (Dr) Amitabha Chakrabarti, senior consultant of thoracic and vascular surgery at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Kolkata, with HT Lifestyle.

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“The operation involves removing the tumour while preserving as much lung function as possible,” he stated. “The type of operation depends on the size and location of the tumour, and how far it has spread. These may include segmentectomy (where the tumour is removed along with part of a lung lobe) or lobectomy (where an entire lobe is removed). Occasionally, more extensive surgery may be necessary.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.