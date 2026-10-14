Is it ever too late to quit smoking? Surgeon reveals what former smokers should know
What happens to your lungs after you quit smoking? Find out why it is never too late to quit smoking.
If you have been smoking for years, you may wonder whether quitting now can still make a difference or whether the damage is already done. The fear of lung cancer can make this question especially worrying. But how much can giving up cigarettes reduce your risk, and does a history of smoking mean you need to take extra precautions even after quitting?
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Dr Jitesh Rajpurohit, thoracic surgical oncologist at SSO Cancer Hospitals, revealed that quitting cannot completely eradicate the past exposure, but it can definitely reduce the risk of lung cancer over time.
He shared a common doubt most smokers have: “Many smokers ask me the same question after years of tobacco use: ‘Doctor, have I already done irreversible damage?’ The fear behind that question is understandable. But the answer is far more encouraging than most people expect. Quitting smoking does not erase the past, but it fundamentally changes what happens next.”
What happens after you quit smoking?
First, the doctor shed light on how smoking repeatedly damaged the lungs: "Every cigarette exposes the lungs to thousands of toxic chemicals, dozens of which directly damage DNA. The body works continuously to repair this damage, but smoking overwhelms its repair mechanisms. When a person quits, that ongoing injury finally stops. The lungs don't become ‘new’ again, but they finally get an opportunity to heal instead of being repeatedly harmed."
He also reminded us that the human body is remarkably resilient, which is encouraging news for those who quit smoking.
This matters because some people may put off quitting, thinking they have smoked for so long that there is little point in stopping now. But quitting can still make a difference, even after years of tobacco use.
The oncologist added, “This is why smoking cessation should never be viewed as an all-or-nothing decision. It is a process of steadily reducing risk.”
What are the benefits after quitting smoking?
The benefits of quitting smoking build over time, with some improvements beginning much earlier than you might expect.
Dr Rajpurohit outlined how stopping smoking can help, both in the initial weeks and over the years.
He described, “The health benefits begin almost immediately. Lung function and circulation improve within weeks. Over time, inflammation subsides, and respiratory symptoms improve. After 10 years, the risk of dying of lung cancer is about half that of someone who continues smoking.”
So, when you quit, you may not only feel better but also reduce your long-term risk of lung cancer. The oncologist also cautioned, “As a thoracic surgeon, I would also caution against a false sense of security.” But your risk may still be higher than that of someone who has never smoked. A lower risk does not mean the risk disappears altogether.
Dr Rajpurohit recommended that former smokers, especially those with a heavy smoking history, attend regular medical follow-ups and discuss with their doctor whether they are candidates for low-dose CT screening, which has been shown to detect lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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