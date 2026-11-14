Endocrinologist reveals 6 less obvious signs of type 2 diabetes, from fatigue to slow-healing wounds

Sometimes during the day, you may feel unusually tired or thirsty, or have recurring infections. Your first thought may not be diabetes. You may overlook these symptoms, attributing them to a hectic routine, not drinking enough water or minor health issues. But these can be signs of type 2 diabetes. The condition can develop with subtle symptoms, and sometimes none at all, making it very easy to miss.ALSO READ: Doctor explains if diabetes can be reversed, breaks down what remission actually means and how weight loss can help

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Let's hear from a specialist about the less obvious signs of diabetes and why people with certain risk factors should seek early screening.

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Dr Balusu Manohar Sai, consultant endocrinologist at the Department of General Medicine, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GISMR), Visakhapatnam, highlighted the warning signs that go unnoticed and the importance of screening even when you feel well.

Waist circumference also plays an important role in diabetes assessment.

Why is early screening important?

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{{^usCountry}} When you wait for noticeable symptoms, diabetes stays undetected for a long time. Screening can help identify high blood sugar even when you feel well and have no obvious reason to suspect something is wrong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you wait for noticeable symptoms, diabetes stays undetected for a long time. Screening can help identify high blood sugar even when you feel well and have no obvious reason to suspect something is wrong. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the importance of screening, he said, "Diabetes doesn’t always manifest itself in symptoms like excessive thirst or frequent urination. In fact, someone can live with higher blood sugar for a long time without feeling sick. This is why people often find out they have type 2 diabetes when taking tests, instead of realising there is something wrong with their health.”

His observations highlight that even when you feel normal, your blood sugar levels may not be. The absence of symptoms should not be taken as reassurance that you do not have diabetes. People with risk factors, such as a family history of diabetes, obesity or heart disease, should speak to their doctor about early screening. Women who have had gestational diabetes or have PCOS are also at higher risk.

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The expert also cited findings from a study. According to a study published inThe Lancet Global Health in 2025, an estimated 20.1 million Indians aged 45 and above had diabetes but were unaware of it. The findings are a reminder that the absence of symptoms does not necessarily mean blood sugar levels are normal.

Which signs should you not ignore?

Here are some warning signs as per the expert:

Unusual tiredness: Feeling more tired than usual Increased hunger: Feeling hungry more often Blurred vision: Eyesight is less clear Slow-healing wounds: Cuts or wounds take longer time to heal. Recurring infections: Frequent skin or urinary tract infections. Dark, thickened skin: Patches around the neck or in the armpits, known as acanthosis nigricans, can indicate insulin resistance may appear before a diabetes diagnosis.

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Citing another study, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology in 2025, he noted that 46 per cent of participants with type 2 diabetes from rural Maharashtra had a normal body mass index. Over half of the participants also had central obesity, highlighting why waist circumference can become an important part of a metabolic health assessment.

If you leave it untreated, high blood sugar can cause damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. A simple fasting blood glucose test or HbA1c test will determine if you have it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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