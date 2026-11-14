Doctor explains if diabetes can be reversed, breaks down what remission actually means and how can weight loss help

A diabetes diagnosis prompts changes in everyday habits, from what you eat to how you exercise. These lifestyle changes need to be long-term to manage diabetes. Amid these changes, claims of ‘reversing’ diabetes also come up. But can this condition be ‘reversed’ for good, or is that just a misconception?

Dr Durga Prasad Singh, senior consultant in internal medicine at Regency Health, Lucknow, clarified what diabetes remission means, which types can improve, and why ‘reversal’ should not be confused with a permanent cure.

He clarified the root misconception: "Clinically, endocrinologists and major medical bodies, including the American Diabetes Association, avoid the words ‘cure’ or ‘permanent reversal,’ favouring the term remission instead."

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What does diabetes remission mean? Dr Durga explained, “Remission is strictly defined as maintaining an HbA1c below 6.5% (48 mmol/mol) for at least three consecutive months without taking any glucose-lowering medications.”

So, HbA1c reflects average blood sugar levels over roughly three months. Meeting this threshold without diabetes medication can signal remission, but the underlying susceptibility remains. This makes ongoing monitoring and maintaining healthy habits essential.

According to the expert, the underlying genetic predisposition never disappears. Instead, the active disease process can be halted by addressing two factors that the doctor described as ‘physiological drivers’: ectopic fat accumulation inside the liver and pancreas, and systemic insulin resistance.