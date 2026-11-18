Air pollution does not always affect the lungs in ways that are immediately noticeable. For some people, the first signs may be a persistent dry cough or throat irritation. For others, it may appear as breathlessness, wheezing or a worsening of an existing respiratory condition. The concern is that these symptoms are often dismissed as seasonal allergies, a common cold or the usual discomfort associated with changing weather.

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"The effect is not always immediate. Fine particles in polluted air can enter the respiratory tract and cause irritation and inflammation. For people with asthma or other lung conditions, this exposure can make existing symptoms harder to control," Pulmonologist Dr Harish Verma, ShardaCare, Healthcity tells Health Shots.

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A November 2025 study published in Scientific Reports examined particulate matter exposure in Delhi over five years, from 2019 to 2023. It reported that respiratory deposition of PM2.5 was up to 39% higher during evening commuting hours than in the morning. This is particularly relevant for people who spend considerable time travelling through congested parts of the city.

What are the first signs of lung problems?

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Certain symptoms can indicate that the lungs are reacting to this exposure:

1. A dry cough that keeps coming back

During high pollution, airway irritation can trigger a dry cough that continues for days. It may be more noticeable after time spent outdoors or during the night. If there is no clear improvement, or the cough is affecting sleep, a medical examination can help identify the root cause.

2. Throat irritation that becomes routine

A scratchy throat, burning sensation, and repeated throat clearing can accompany exposure to polluted air. People often respond by drinking more water or using lozenges, but these measures may only provide temporary relief. Persistent irritation needs to be assessed, particularly when it occurs with coughing.

3. Breathlessness during mundane activities

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{{^usCountry}} Breathlessness while walking, climbing stairs or doing regular work may signal that the airways are affected. Pollution can aggravate airway inflammation and make breathing uncomfortable. The change can be more pronounced in people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Even those without a previous respiratory diagnosis may develop breathing complaints that need investigation. 4. Wheezing while breathing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Breathlessness while walking, climbing stairs or doing regular work may signal that the airways are affected. Pollution can aggravate airway inflammation and make breathing uncomfortable. The change can be more pronounced in people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Even those without a previous respiratory diagnosis may develop breathing complaints that need investigation. 4. Wheezing while breathing {{/usCountry}}

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Wheezing is the whistling sound air makes as it passes through narrowed airways. Pollution can inflame and tighten the airways, especially in people with asthma or sensitive lungs. New or recurring wheezing should be assessed by a doctor, even if it only happens now and then.

5. Chest tightness and unusual fatigue

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Some people feel heaviness or tightness in the chest when pollution levels are high. Discomfort while breathing can also disturb sleep and leave a person unusually drained the next day. That said, chest pain shouldn’t automatically be blamed on pollution.

When should you see a doctor?

How often the symptoms occur and whether they are getting worse matter most.

A cough that won’t settle, wheezing that keeps coming back, or breathlessness that gets in the way of daily routines should be looked at by a doctor. Depending on the findings, the doctor may suggest spirometry, an oxygen saturation check or chest imaging. Cutting down exposure helps too. Skip outdoor exercise when the air is poor, wear a well-fitted N95 mask when you need to be outside, and ventilate your home when outdoor air quality allows. People with existing respiratory conditions should keep taking their prescribed medication and follow their doctor’s advice. Breathing trouble caused by pollution shouldn’t be treated as a normal part of winter. Catching it early, getting evaluated and acting promptly can help prevent complications and protect your lungs in the long run.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)