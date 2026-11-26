Winter is often the season for sleek buns, tight ponytails and elaborate hairstyles, with many people frequently styling their hair for weddings, parties and social gatherings. However, repeatedly tying hair too tightly or relying on excessive heat styling can contribute to breakage and scalp stress.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonali Kohli, senior consultant, dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, shared how repeated pulling and styling can affect your scalp, as well as tips on how to treat it naturally.
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How can winter styling impact your hair quality?
According to Dr Kohli, winter makes things worse in small ways. Hats and mufflers brush against the hairline throughout the day. The dry atmosphere dries out your hair, and most of us in India apply oils to our hair, tie it tightly, and make sure they look neat, which is the worst combination for the roots.
Which signs should get you worried?
“Hair thinning at the temple areas, split hairs at your forehead, a tender scalp or a light headache after undoing your hair at the end of the day, tiny red marks where the band is, or an increasing width of the parting are some of the signs that indicate hair thinning,” said Dr Kohli. Your follicles want to rest.
How to prevent hair thinning?{{/usCountry}}
“Hair thinning at the temple areas, split hairs at your forehead, a tender scalp or a light headache after undoing your hair at the end of the day, tiny red marks where the band is, or an increasing width of the parting are some of the signs that indicate hair thinning,” said Dr Kohli. Your follicles want to rest.
How to prevent hair thinning?{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Kohli, the remedy at the initial stages is really easy:
- Tie your hair loosely and keep changing the tying spots
- Use a loose scrunchie instead of an elastic one
- Do not tie your hair while sleeping
- Avoid using heat-based styling tools. If required, consider heat-protection hair spray
- Line your woollen hat with a silk or satin fabric
- Consider using a satin pillowcase
According to Dr Kohli, if you've started to notice hair loss, don't just sit and wait for it to happen; see a dermatologist now. In this phase, a lot can be done by using minoxidil, reducing the inflammation, or PRP. Once the scar tissue starts developing, there's not much else left to do but undergo hair transplant surgery.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
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