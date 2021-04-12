Go green with Mediterranean diet’s new form

With Covid-19 pandemic gathering steam once again, the focus is back on following a lifestyle and diet that can keep you in the pink of health. No wonder, in synchronisation with this new normal, many different diet plans – some new and some existing ones with a fancy new moniker – have come to the forefront and gained many new followers. One such diet that’s basking in the glory is the Green Mediterranean diet. “It is a version of the ‘90s most followed Mediterranean diet, but researchers found out the red meat wasn’t helping, which is why it was revamped in this new form,” says dietician Shikha Mahajan.

The diet focuses on moving towards plant-based protein. Hence many Indian nutritionists believe that it is an adaptation of Ayurveda diet. “In Ayurveda, we’re told to eat greens and derive all nutrients from the plants. This diet went to the West and has come back to India with a fancier name,” claims celebrity dietician Shweta Shah. The diet focuses on consuming fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, herbs and olive oil – while completely removing or minimising the animal protein sources. Only plant-based products are encouraged. “Plant based protein doesn’t have fats and is thus easier on the gut and is digested faster. Animal protein takes 15-18 hours to digest. It ferments and rots the gut when in it for long time and causes imbalance in the bacteria present in the gut,” says Shah.

“The reason many people are raving about it is because this diet is supposed to boost the cardiometabolic state and decrease the cardiovascular risks. Some studies do suggest that the Green Mediterranean diet has not just resulted in good cardiovascular health but also in weight loss” says nutritionist Avni Kaul, adding, “This diet is highly enriched with polyphenols that act as an antioxidant to remove toxins and promote weight loss.” Experts suggest to follow this diet ideally for a minimum period of six month for desired outcomes. “But do remember that a diet alone can’t bring positive results. It has to be accompanied by exercise and healthy lifestyle,” points Kaul.

Though, plant-based proteins are enough for most body function, solely depending on it may cause deficiency. “There is a specific protein called taurine which is only found in animal products. That’s not available in plant-based foods. The deficiency of taurine could lead to impaired brain functioning and poor blood sugar control,” explains Kaul.