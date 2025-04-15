Guided vs unguided meditation: How to know which one is right for you?

Meditation is one of the most calming ways to press pause on a fast-paced life and sink into a few moments of mindfulness. It helps you take a much-needed mental break from all that noise around and lets you reconnect with yourself and introspect. If you’re thinking about getting serious with meditation, maybe even joining workshops or adding to your daily routine, there are two main types to explore: guided and unguided. But how do you know which one is right for you? There are two kinds of meditation. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: New to yoga? Expert shares beginner-friendly asanas and how to build a routine

Dr Narendra K Shetty, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Bengaluru shared a detailed guide for beginners, elaborating more on guided and unguided meditation.

Guided meditation

Guided meditation is all about following instructions from the audio clip. (Shutterstock)

It entails listening to a guided audio or visual script that guides the listener through a meditation exercise.

This method is best suited for:

Newcomers: Guided meditation assists new practitioners in establishing a regular meditation practice and also assists in learning many different techniques.

Guided meditation assists new practitioners in establishing a regular meditation practice and also assists in learning many different techniques. Those who have trouble concentrating: Guided meditation offers a gentle and calming voice to maintain the mind active and to remain concentrated.

Advantages:

Simple to follow: Guided meditation does away with the requirement to design a personal meditation schedule.

Relaxation and calming: The guided story facilitates relaxation and stress reduction.

Improved sleep:Guided meditation has the potential to assist in falling asleep and enhance the quality of sleep.

Steps to follow

1. Get a quiet and comfortable place.

2. Select a guided meditation app, video, or audio recording.

3. Sit comfortably, gradually shut your eyes, and concentrate on the voice of the guide.

4. Obey the instructions, pattern of breathing, and visualization processes.

Unguided Meditation

Unguided meditation is independent meditation.(Shutterstock)

It is also referred to as independent meditation, it entails practicing meditation independently without outside help.

It suits:

Advanced practitioners: People who have well-established meditation habits can make the most of unguided meditation in order to further develop their practice.

It lets practitioners set their own agenda and plans for meditation.

Advantages:

Improved self-awareness: It assists practitioners in becoming more aware of their emotions and thoughts.

Enhanced mental clarity: They can improve their focus, concentration and even mental clarity by regular practice.

Increased creativity: It improves creativity, imagination, and the ability to solve problems.

Steps to practice

1. Establish a regular time schedule and meditation space.

2. Select any convenient sitting or lying posture.

3. Close your eyes and gradually concentrate on your breathing, body feelings, or mantra.

4. If your mind should wander, kindly note the thought and go back to your selected focus.

5. Begin with a short duration and increase duration as you get used to the practice.

Which one is right for you?

Whether guided or unguided meditation is right for you depends on your preferred modus operandi and objectives.

Guided Meditation

More suited for:

Newbies

People who always have a tough time with focus and concentration.

Assists in Relaxation and stress relief.

Advantages:

Simple to follow the directions.

Calming and relaxing

Better sleep.

Disadvantages:

External guidance dependence.

Unguided meditation

More suited for:

Experienced practitioners

Self-knowledge and provides mental clarity

Advantages:

Enhances self-awareness

Enhances mental clarity

Increases creativity and thoughts

Cons:

Needs discipline and motivation for practice

It may be difficult for beginners to practice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.