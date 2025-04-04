New to yoga? Expert shares beginner-friendly asanas and how to build a routine

Are you new to yoga? Maybe before this, you occasionally practised a few asanas in the name of brief mindfulness or out of whim. The point is, if you haven't been consistent with yoga before but now want to make it a daily habit, starting with the basics is essential. This includes understanding the right setup, learning the proper sequence to begin, and choosing beginner-friendly asanas that help build strength and flexibility. Yoga can be made easy with the help of a consistent routine.(Shutterstock)

Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, Global Yoga Educator, Author, and Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute, shared the key essentials you need to keep in mind before getting started with yoga.

This is the guide he shared for first-time yoga enthusiasts:

When to practice?

Traditionally, yoga is practiced during Brahma Muhurta, the 1.5 hours before sunrise, when energies are most supportive of physical and spiritual alignment. But here's the ideal time for modern lifestyles:

Morning: Before food and before the day’s rush brings clarity and balance.

Before food and before the day’s rush brings clarity and balance. Anytime: With a 2-hour gap after meals, and in a calm, well-ventilated space.

With a 2-hour gap after meals, and in a calm, well-ventilated space. Evening: Restorative practices help release tension and support deep rest in the evening.

Beginner-friendly practices

Beginner-friendly practices

Bhramari Pranayama: Releases stress, balances brain hemispheres, and soothes the nervous system.

Releases stress, balances brain hemispheres, and soothes the nervous system. Kapalabhati: A detox breath that energises and clears the mind.

A detox breath that energises and clears the mind. Cat-Cow (Marjari Asana): Strengthens the spine and balances pranic flow.

Strengthens the spine and balances pranic flow. Twists and side bends: Support digestion, free stuck energy, and aid respiration.

Support digestion, free stuck energy, and aid respiration. Shavasana: A letting-it-all-go posture to integrate and restore.

How to build a routine?

Start small: Even 10 minutes a day creates momentum.

Even 10 minutes a day creates momentum. Get Support: Community or online classes help you stay consistent.

Community or online classes help you stay consistent. Try Yoga Nidra: Deep rest that builds emotional resilience and supports commitment.

Yoga doesn’t have to be complicated. Based on the tips shared, it can be simplified, requiring not an elaborate setup but a genuine intent to stay consistent and do yoga. The yoga expert emphasised that stepping onto the mat for the first time can be a life-changing experience, regardless of age.

Whether you're a complete beginner or returning after a break, the key is to start small, listen to your body, and build a practice by being consistent. With proper dedication and patience, you can become a regular at it. Don't rush into advanced poses. Take your time with baby steps and see how it positively affects your mental wellbeing.

