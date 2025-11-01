Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: The secret to her beauty at 52; ‘from waking up at 5.30 am to staying hydrated and…’

November 1 marks Aishwarya Rai's birthday. The actor turns 52 this year. Known for her elegance and beauty, Aishwarya's lifestyle is quite hectic; however, she unwinds by adopting a laid-back approach to everyday beauty routines. So, if you have been dying to know her beauty tips, on her 52nd birthday, here's a look: Aishwarya Rai celebrates her 52nd birthday on November 1 this year. (REUTERS)

Aishwarya Rai wakes up at 5:30 AM daily!

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar UK in 2023 and Harper's Bazaar Indonesia in 2024, Aishwarya shared what her daily skincare and beauty routines look like in her hectic lifestyle. The actor confessed that, for the rest of the world, their clock is 24 hours, but for her, she has to pack 48 hours into a single day.

"My day definitely begins very early. It starts at least at 5:30 every day, so that's consistent. I think we as women multitask, and we play so many roles during the course of a day that I don't even think we're really focusing on the hours per se," she confessed.

The secret to her glowing skin?

As for her healthy and glowing skin, the actor likes to keep things 'very simple.' She revealed, "I’m every woman – we are all racing against time; you've got to get up and just get on with the day. So I think the easiest thing and the most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean! You have to be clean to begin with...You need to be clean, you need to be hydrated, and then the outside will look after itself."

Furthermore, moisturising is an essential part of her routine. "Moisturising has also become a way of life because I started working really early, so it's become routine. It's important. So, whether it's a career day, whether I’m working in cinema for the day or not, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me," she confessed.

Lastly, according to the actor, 'the best piece of beauty advice she’s ever been given' is, 'just be yourself.' Lastly, the actor preached that 'comfort is key' to beauty, and it is important to 'be comfortable in your own skin'.