6 new pics of Aishwarya Rai looking sensational in Paris photoshoot have fans raving over her powerful androgynous look

Aishwarya Rai is giving some serious style goals! The 51-year-old actor shared stunning snaps from her September Paris trip for L'Oréal Fashion Week on Instagram, leaving fashion lovers rushing to take notes. In a chic pantsuit, she flawlessly nailed the ultimate boss-babe look. Let's break down her outfit and steal some style inspo. (Also read: Dermatologist says these Bollywood actresses have the ‘perfect face’: It's not Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai ) Aishwarya Rai stuns in stylish navy blue pantsuit and glam makeup in new photoshoot.(Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai stuns in stylish pantsuit look

In the pictures, Aishwarya can be seen striking multiple poses in a stunning blue pantsuit from celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The ensemble features a structured blazer with a contrasting golden lapel, paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that gently graze the floor, creating an elongated and elegant silhouette.

Beneath the blazer, she wears a crisp white collared shirt buttoned up to the neck. The look is elevated with eye-catching gold accents, a long chain pendant draped across the lapel and a delicate floral brooch near the shoulder, adding a subtle touch of femininity to the powerful, corporate-inspired outfit. Dark shoes complete the polished, monochrome aesthetic.

Her makeup was understated yet striking, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, perfectly defined brows, rosy cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lips. She left her long, luscious hair loose with a side part, styled in soft curls, perfectly completing her glamorous look.

How internet reacted

Aishwarya's pictures quickly grabbed attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments. Fans poured in their admiration, with one writing, "No matter what, Miss World is forever a Miss World." Another commented, "Mother is mothering," while someone else added, "Simply killing it with your boss-babe look!" One fan gushed, "She is always beautiful. She's 50 and yet looks so young. What's the secret?" Another chimed in, "She slayed, as always."

On the work front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic film Ponniyin Selvan II, sharing the screen with stars like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram.