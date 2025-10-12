Aishwarya Rai's cute birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan has adorable throwback pic of him wearing a tiara with Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai shared an adorable birthday wish for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aishwarya Rai shared an old picture of Amitabh with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai posted an adorable photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan on his 83rd birthday.

Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan with a cute pic

In the photo, the duo posed for a cute picture. While Amitabh clicked the selfie, a younger Aaradhya Bachchan rested her head on Amitabh's shoulder and smiled. Amitabh wore a traditional outfit in the photo. A tiny tiara was also seen resting on his head. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii (dad-grandfather). Love and God bless always."

About Aishwarya's personal life

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Aish, you are by nature so kind and good-hearted." A comment read, "Such a sweet person." A person wrote, "She always wishes Amitabh on his birthday." The post came as a rare update after a long time since rumours of tension between Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, made headlines last year.

Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation.

However, the rumours were later put to rest after Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together at various events. In August this year, Aishwarya and Abhishek made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport when they returned from a vacation together along with Aaradhya.

Other celebs wished Amitabh too

Earlier in the day, Amitabh received heartwarming wishes from his fans as well as celebrities from the industry. Kajol, Vijay Varma, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, and Kriti Sanon sent greetings on social media. His granddaughter, Navya Nanda, also dedicated a post for Amitabh and wrote, "Happy birthday, Nana (grandpa)."

About Aishwarya's projects

Aishwarya recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her stunning looks. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project.

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's debut in Tamil. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.