Health experts share tips on how to beat the October heat this year

Ya ya, we’ve all heard that human body is made up of 70% water but after knowing the facts, do we actually watch out for ourselves? Water is important in all the cells, organs and tissues, it helps to maintain body temperature and all our bodily functions and one of the main importance of water is to flush out toxins.

It helps in regulating our body temperature as our body loses water through sweating, breathing and by other means. Hence, health experts insist that it is important to replace water by drinking water/ fluids and food containing water where a minimum of 2 to 2.5 litres of water is recommended.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhruvi Shah, RD, Clinical Dietitian at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “Lack of drinking enough fluids, it can make one parched and dehydration has unpleasant warning signs like cramps, loss of appetite, feeling fatigues, decreased concentration, and dark colored urine. Since the October heat wave is here, it is all the more important for us to keep ourselves hydrated.”

Apart from drinking water, she suggested some other ways to beat the heat and increase your fluid intake:

1. Drink coconut water once in the day.

2. Watch your caffeine and alcohol intake. Keep it to 0 to 1 cup in the entire day.

3. One of the best substitute is buttermilk full of protein and will also quench your thirst.

4. Adding ice cubes/ fruit cubes are a few alternatives that you can include.

5. Have more of fruits/ vegetables with high water content like cucumber, melons, berries, tomatoes, etc.

6. Always carry reusable water flask with you, not only are they a fashion statement but a great way to enhance your water intake.

7. Smart goal- Keep track of your fluids and keep alarms to help you recollect.

8. Make it tasty- Add electrolyte mix to your water to enhance taste and replenish the electrolytes. Add lemon/ chia seeds/ orange/ lime to your water.

She highlighted a word of caution for people with any illness to kindly co-relate with doctor/dietician before following these tips.

Bringing her expertise to same, Pratiksha Kadam, Consultant, Dietetics and Nutrition, said, “Despite being enjoyable, cold drinks contribute significantly to dehydration because of their high sugar content. Drinks with alcohol, as well as hot or sweet beverages like tea and coffee, have the potential to severely dehydrate the body. Having small, cold meals that are high in water content, like salads and fruit, is a way to balance this. In addition to being a fantastic source of vitamins and minerals, fruits and vegetables also hydrate your body.”

She advised, “When it comes to fruits, coconut water is one of the most hydrating options. It is also one of the coolest options and contains vital electrolytes and minerals that also refresh the skin. Watermelons are the best fruit for summer weight loss since they contain the most water. Cucumbers are a particularly hydrating vegetable that also gives the body important vitamins A and C, folic acid, and fibre. They can be used to produce salads, raita, and green smoothies in addition to being eaten raw. The benefits of leafy green vegetables, which are considered superfoods, include their capacity to hydrate the body and lower body temperature. The bottle gourd, also known as lauki, is well known for its ability to hydrate since it is has high water content, which helps to reduce heat, aid in digestion, and aid in weight loss.”