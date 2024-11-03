Hidden in plain sight: Study reveals psychiatrists who diagnose autism in others are themselves autistic

In a surprising twist, some psychiatrists who typically diagnose their patients with autism found out they, too, fall on the autism spectrum. The study from University College Dublin School of Medicine, published in BJPsych Open, further elaborated on this by following eight psychiatrists in the UK who realised they were autistic. The researchers shed light on the diverse ways autism can manifest, transcending the stereotypes. Autism need not exist in stereotypical ways. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Study finds 3% of schoolchildren exhibit symptoms of both autism and ADHD

Shift from stereotypes

Psychiatry is a highly demanding discipline that requires very sharp mental skills, analytical thinking, and strong social abilities to effectively communicate with patients. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition characterised by difficulties in communication, such as repeating certain words and phrases and displaying repetitive movements.

This challenges the mainstream image of autistic individuals, who are often perceived as unable to communicate properly or understand emotions. However, many of these medical professionals have successfully navigated the complex landscape of psychiatry, depicting a different reality from the common, widespread perception of autism that generally portrays individuals as socially awkward or incapable of succeeding in their careers.

Some of the psychiatrists discovered their own autism when they encountered patients whose traits resembled their own. In contrast, others were aware of their condition due to formal diagnoses received in childhood.

ALSO READ: 6 supportive strategies for creating a safe and calming home environment for individuals with autism

Need better diagnosis

Autism Spectrum Disorder is unique and requires a dynamic approach in understanding it. (Pexels)

If the trained medical professionals themselves failed to understand and diagnose their autism, the study suggested that many patients may not have received the appropriate evaluations they needed.

This concept is called ‘hidden in plain sight.' It's how traditional medical training and stereotypes about autism can hinder healthcare professionals from recognizing the condition. It implies that even the medical diagnosis process of this neurological disorder is loosely based on a very restrained view, not recognising the myriad ways autism can exist. The very diagnostic criteria may be stereotypical. But with this new realisation, the psychiatrists expanded their understanding of autism and how it’s more unique than previously thought.

ALSO READ: Back-to-school survival guide: Essential tips for families with autistic children