High AQI and eye health: Ophthalmologist explains signs of pollution-related eye irritation and ways to protect your vision

With air pollution levels rising across cities, its impact goes beyond respiratory health. Exposure to particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can irritate the eyes, disrupt the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sujal Shah, Ophthalmologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains how poor air quality affects the ocular surface, the symptoms to watch out for and the precautions that can help protect your eyes. (Also read: Dermatologist explains how air and water pollution are silently damaging your hair and skin; shares tips to protect them )

How air pollution affect your eyes?

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“Elevated levels of particulate matter and other air pollutants can irritate the eye surface, destabilise the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome,” says Dr Sujal Shah.

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The tear film is a protective layer that keeps the eyes moist and maintains a smooth optical surface. However, exposure to air pollutants can disrupt this layer, increase oxidative stress and trigger inflammation.

“Fine particulate matter can settle on the eye surface, while other pollutants may damage the cells responsible for maintaining a healthy tear film. This can increase tear evaporation and contribute to dryness and irritation,” explains Dr Shah.

Common symptoms of pollution-related eye irritation include:

Burning sensation

Redness

Itchiness

A gritty or foreign-body sensation

Excessive watering

Fluctuations in vision

One common misconception about dry eye syndrome is that eyes producing more tears cannot be dry. However, excessive watering can also occur as a response to irritation and an unstable tear film.

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{{^usCountry}} People with pre-existing dry eye conditions, contact lens wearers, older adults and those who spend long hours outdoors may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People with pre-existing dry eye conditions, contact lens wearers, older adults and those who spend long hours outdoors may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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Air pollution can irritate the eye surface, disrupt the tear film and worsen dry eye symptoms.

How to protect your eyes from air pollution

While avoiding pollution completely may not always be possible, certain precautions can help reduce exposure and maintain eye comfort.

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Dr Shah recommends the following measures:

1. Monitor local AQI levels: Keep track of the Air Quality Index and avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.

2. Wear protective eyewear: Wraparound glasses can help shield the eyes from wind and airborne pollutants.

3. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Rubbing can aggravate irritation and further inflame the eye surface.

4. Use preservative-free artificial tears: These may help relieve dryness and maintain moisture on the eye surface. Consult an eye specialist if symptoms persist.

5. Limit contact lens use during irritation: Consider wearing contact lenses for shorter periods when your eyes feel uncomfortable, and follow your eye specialist’s advice.

6. Improve indoor air quality: Ensure proper ventilation and consider air-cleaning solutions to reduce indoor pollutant exposure.

When should you consult doctor

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Taking regular breaks from screens may improve ocular comfort. However, it is important to understand that screen-related eye strain and pollution-induced irritation are two different issues. “Persistent redness, pain, discomfort or changes in vision should not be dismissed as temporary effects of pollution. An ophthalmologist can assess tear film stability and inflammation of the eye surface,” says Dr Shah.

He further advises seeking immediate specialist attention in case of acute eye pain, significant sensitivity to light or changes in vision. “With poor air quality becoming an increasingly common concern in cities, eye protection deserves attention too,” concludes Dr Shah.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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