Breast cancer and your dreams of motherhood: Breast oncologist reveals fertility risks and options for Indian women

A growing concern for younger women: In India, an increasing number of women are being diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, often before they have started or completed their families. Along with the emotional and physical impact of cancer, concerns about fertility and future motherhood have become an important part of the conversation.

How can treatment impact fertility?

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Breast cancer treatments, while life-saving, can affect a woman’s ability to conceive. "Chemotherapy, for instance, can damage the ovaries and reduce the number and quality of eggs, sometimes leading to temporary or permanent infertility. The risk often depends on the woman’s age and the type of drugs used," Breast Oncologist Dr Pragati Singhal at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur tells Health Shots. In addition, hormone therapies commonly prescribed for several years can delay pregnancy and impact reproductive planning.

Understanding the role of hormones

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Many breast cancers are hormone-sensitive, meaning they grow in response to estrogen or progesterone. Treatments in such cases often involve blocking these hormones. While this is essential to prevent cancer recurrence, it can temporarily suppress ovarian function, making it difficult to conceive during treatment. For women advised to continue hormone therapy for 5–10 years, this delay can significantly influence fertility decisions.

Fertility preservation: Options to consider

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Several fertility preservation options are available today, and awareness of them is improving in India. Egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) and embryo freezing are among the most effective methods. Ideally, these procedures are done before starting cancer treatment. In some cases, medications can be given during chemotherapy to help protect ovarian function. Consulting a fertility specialist early, preferably before treatment begins, can make a meaningful difference.

The importance of timely counseling

One of the biggest challenges in India is the lack of timely discussion around fertility at the time of diagnosis. Many patients are focused on starting cancer treatment immediately. They may not be aware that they have options to preserve fertility. Oncologists and care teams increasingly recognize the importance of starting these conversations early, ensuring women can make informed decisions without delaying life-saving treatment.

Emotional and social dimensions

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{{^usCountry}} Fertility is deeply tied to emotional wellbeing, relationships, and social expectations, especially in the Indian context. Concerns about marriage, family pressure, and societal perceptions can add to the stress of a cancer diagnosis. Patients need not only medical guidance but also psychological support and counseling to navigate these complex emotions. Hope after treatment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fertility is deeply tied to emotional wellbeing, relationships, and social expectations, especially in the Indian context. Concerns about marriage, family pressure, and societal perceptions can add to the stress of a cancer diagnosis. Patients need not only medical guidance but also psychological support and counseling to navigate these complex emotions. Hope after treatment {{/usCountry}}

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Many women can conceive naturally after completing treatment, particularly if their ovarian function recovers. In other cases, assisted reproductive techniques can help. Advances in cancer care and fertility science are making it increasingly possible for survivors to plan pregnancies safely, under medical guidance.

Taking control of the journey

A breast cancer diagnosis does not have to mean the end of motherhood dreams. With the right information, timely intervention, and a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists and fertility specialists, women can take proactive steps to preserve their fertility. Awareness is key because informed women can make choices that protect both their health and their future.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)