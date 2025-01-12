Think you are too late for parenthood? Fertility preservation might prove you wrong. Here's how

Fertility preservation has transformed the landscape of reproductive health, empowering individuals to make proactive choices about parenthood despite health challenges, career priorities or personal circumstances. Today, advancements in fertility preservation, including egg, sperm and embryo freezing, provide accessible options that were once limited or experimental. Fertility on ice: How egg, sperm and embryo freezing are changing parenthood forever!(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

These techniques not only open new possibilities for individuals and couples but also address critical concerns for those facing fertility-threatening conditions such as cancer. Yet, despite significant progress, challenges related to long-term success rates, accessibility, and awareness continue to shape the future of fertility preservation.

Egg, sperm and embryo freezing: The cornerstones of fertility preservation

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Jain, Director – Department of IVF and Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Pune, shared, “The preservation of eggs, sperm and embryos has become central to fertility preservation efforts. Each technique offers unique benefits and caters to different needs. Egg freezing, for instance, has gained widespread recognition as a way for women to delay childbearing for medical or personal reasons, while sperm freezing provides an option for men to preserve their fertility. Embryo freezing, typically performed for couples or individuals undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), allows for the preservation of fertilized eggs, which can later be implanted when the time is right.”

She revealed, “Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, has seen a remarkable rise in popularity due to advancements in vitrification, a flash-freezing process that minimizes ice crystal formation and damage to the eggs. This process ensures a higher survival rate for the eggs post-thaw, making it a reliable option for fertility preservation. Sperm freezing has been available for decades and remains a simpler, highly effective process due to sperm’s naturally higher resilience during freezing and thawing. Embryo freezing, on the other hand, allows couples to preserve fertilized eggs, offering them a higher success rate for future pregnancies compared to egg freezing alone.”

These techniques represent essential pillars of fertility preservation, enabling individuals to safeguard their reproductive potential. With improved accessibility to fertility clinics and reduced costs, the demand for these services continues to grow, reflecting changing societal values and increased acceptance of reproductive planning.

Advanced cryopreservation: Ensuring higher survival rates post-thaw

The success of fertility preservation largely depends on the efficacy of cryopreservation technologies. Dr Seema Jain said, “Vitrification has emerged as a breakthrough in this field, reducing ice formation and ensuring better survival rates for eggs and embryos post-thaw. With this technique, the oocytes or embryos are frozen rapidly to avoid the damage traditionally associated with slower freezing methods. The result is a significant increase in the viability of frozen eggs and embryos, which directly contributes to higher pregnancy success rates when these preserved cells are used in IVF.”

For sperm, slow freezing remains the most commonly used method, as sperm cells are naturally more resistant to the formation of ice crystals. Dr Seema Jain explained, “Research in cryoprotectants, which prevent damage to cells during freezing, has led to further improvements in the preservation process across all cell types. Fertility clinics today routinely employ advanced protocols and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure optimal conditions for cryopreservation, resulting in a much-improved outlook for individuals relying on frozen cells for future reproductive efforts.”

The cutting-edge fertility treatment turning back the biological clock(Photo by Pixabay)

As technology continues to evolve, researchers are exploring next-generation cryopreservation methods that may further improve the survival and functionality of frozen gametes. These advancements highlight the growing potential of fertility preservation, particularly as scientists work towards reducing cellular damage and enhancing post-thaw quality, thus increasing the odds of successful pregnancies.

Fertility preservation for cancer patients: A new horizon

For individuals facing cancer, fertility preservation represents more than just an option—it is a lifeline that offers the possibility of parenthood after treatment. Dr Seema Jain said, “Many cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, can severely impact fertility. Men and women diagnosed with cancer are now routinely counseled on fertility preservation options prior to treatment, a practice that was less common in the past. This proactive approach ensures that patients are aware of their choices and can make informed decisions about preserving their fertility.”

Egg, sperm and embryo freezing have become critical tools in preserving fertility for cancer patients. Dr Seema Jain said, “In particular, ovarian and testicular tissue freezing have shown promise, especially for young children and adolescents who may not be able to undergo traditional fertility preservation methods. While ovarian tissue freezing remains experimental in many regions, it has led to successful pregnancies and is increasingly considered a viable option. The road ahead holds exciting prospects for cancer survivors, as fertility preservation techniques are becoming more refined and accessible.”

Research is ongoing to improve the success rates of tissue freezing and other experimental methods, which may ultimately widen the options available for cancer patients. For many, the opportunity to build a family post-treatment is a crucial aspect of recovery, and continued progress in fertility preservation is key to supporting their quality of life.

Technology advances: Addressing long-term success rates

While fertility preservation offers hope, the long-term success rates of these techniques remain a key area of focus. Dr Seema Jain said, “The viability of frozen eggs, sperm, and embryos decreases over time, although advances in cryopreservation are helping to mitigate these effects. For example, while vitrification has improved egg and embryo survival rates, there are still challenges related to egg quality, particularly for women who freeze their eggs at a later age. As individuals increasingly rely on fertility preservation for long-term family planning, understanding the impact of age, freezing duration, and cell quality on success rates becomes paramount.”

She added, “Moreover, research into the genetic stability of preserved cells over extended periods is crucial. Studies suggest that freezing processes do not significantly alter the genetic material of eggs, sperm, or embryos, but continued monitoring and improvements in preservation techniques are necessary. In the coming years, advancements in biotechnology may provide new solutions, such as the potential for preserving eggs and sperm at subzero temperatures with minimal cellular damage, ultimately increasing the long-term success rates of these techniques.”

Awareness and accessibility: Key challenges for widespread adoption

Despite the progress made, fertility preservation still faces challenges related to awareness and accessibility. Dr Seema Jain highlighted, “In many regions, fertility preservation options are limited due to cost, lack of insurance coverage, and social stigmas surrounding reproductive technologies. Furthermore, many individuals remain unaware of their options, particularly those diagnosed with medical conditions that may affect fertility. For instance, young adults with chronic illnesses like lupus or diabetes may not realize that these conditions, or the medications used to treat them, could impact their fertility in the long run.”

Dr Pavan Devendra Bendale advised, “You need to know that your mental health can have a lasting impact on your fertility. Stress interferes with one’s ability to get pregnant. According to studies, women with a history of depression are likely to experience infertility. Anxiety can also have a negative effect by prolonging the time needed to achieve pregnancy but such women can consult a fertility specialist and opt for ARTs to get pregnant, if needed. One can take the help of intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF). So, take utmost care of your health. To have smooth periods, exercise daily, limit caffeine/alcohol consumption, no smoking, eat a nutritious diet, and meditate to stay calm and composed.” (cottonbro)

Healthcare providers play a vital role in raising awareness about fertility preservation, especially among individuals with conditions that may compromise reproductive health. Comprehensive education and counseling on fertility options can empower patients to make informed decisions. Moreover, expanding insurance coverage and implementing subsidies can help make fertility preservation more accessible, particularly for cancer patients and individuals from low-income backgrounds.

The road ahead: Building a future for fertility preservation

Dr Seema Jain assured, “The future of fertility preservation is promising, with ongoing research into improved freezing techniques, genetic stability, and the development of alternative methods for gamete and tissue preservation. Scientists are exploring new frontiers, such as synthetic gametes and in vitro follicle development, which may one day provide additional avenues for fertility preservation, especially for individuals who cannot rely on current methods.”

She added, “Another exciting avenue is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in fertility clinics, where AI tools may assist in selecting the highest-quality eggs and embryos for freezing, increasing the likelihood of successful pregnancies. Furthermore, as the stigma around fertility preservation diminishes, more people are likely to consider these options early, planning proactively for future family building.”

Dr Seema Jain concluded, “As society becomes more open to reproductive choice and technology continues to advance, fertility preservation will likely play an increasingly important role in modern healthcare. With a focus on accessibility, innovation and patient-centered care, the road ahead promises greater inclusivity and success for individuals seeking to preserve their fertility.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.