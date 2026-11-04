How to break 14–16-hour fast: Dietitian shares what to eat and why balanced diet helps

Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that may help you maintain a calorie deficit by alternating between periods of eating and fasting.ALSO READ: Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart

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Much of the focus is on the eating and fasting windows: when should you begin fasting, and for how long? Common schedules include 16:8 and 14:10, where you go without food for 16 or 14 hours, respectively. But when it is time to break your fast, what should you eat to support your efforts?

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Understanding the nutritional needs of your body can help you make the most of your fasting routine, as poor food choices and excess calorie intake during your eating window may undermine your efforts. Renu Puri, co-founder and head dietician at Niwi.ai, shared the essentials you need to know, addressing common doubts about what to eat after a fast. Some of the principles may also apply to those observing religious fasts, depending on the duration and dietary restrictions involved.

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{{^usCountry}} We posed questions that address common doubts surrounding intermittent fasting, especially the ones with long fasting windows. Here's the guide covering an exhaustive list of questions that the dietitian answered for us: When do you need to eat after breaking fast? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We posed questions that address common doubts surrounding intermittent fasting, especially the ones with long fasting windows. Here's the guide covering an exhaustive list of questions that the dietitian answered for us: When do you need to eat after breaking fast? {{/usCountry}}

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The dietitian shared that you do not need to rush to eat immediately after a 14-16 hour fast or reach for foods that provide quick energy.

You can have water, plain tea, or black coffee before breakfast or your first meal after the fast, depending on your fasting routine.

Do you need special foods or detox drinks to break a fast?

Renu ruled out the need for any special food or detox drink, unless there is a specific dietary need for someone with a health problem. Regular food works fine.

What should you eat after fast?

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Eat veggie-loaded besan chilla.

Nutrient-wise, the dietitian revealed that there is no extra advantage in making the first meal predominantly carbohydrate-based for quick energy. Instead, you benefit from a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates, fats, and fibre.

She shared some examples: “In the context of Indian cuisine, some examples would be a two-egg-white veggie omelette with a toasted slice of whole wheat sourdough bread and a cup of tea/coffee.”

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Another balanced meal suggestion from the expert is: besan cheela stuffed with homemade Paneer bhurji with a small bowl serving of hung curd (or Greek yogurt) with freshly made green chutney.

What should your normal diet be if you regularly fast?

Your regular diet also matters when it comes to fasting. Much of the focus is on the first meal after a fast, but you should also be thinking about how you eat throughout the day. A balanced diet can help manage hunger, control appetite, and keep you feeling fuller for longer, making your fasting routine easier to follow.

The key components of the diet, as advised by the dietician, need to include fibre-rich carbohydrates and good quality fats.

“Protein provides amino acids needed for muscle maintenance and repair. Fibre-rich carbohydrates support digestive health and help prolong fullness, while healthy fats help with the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and support the formation of hormones and other essential compounds.”

Who should seek medical advice before fasting?

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Diabetic people need guidance from a doctor if they can do intermittent fasting.

Here are the people, according to the dietician, who should begin fasting only after doctor consultation:

Diabetic people

Anyone taking medication

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

People with history of eating disorders

Any major medical conditions that require a specific diet

What are the long-term benefits of intermittent fasting?

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Intermittent fasting should be viewed with a long-term mindset, as over time, it shows several different changes. Here are some:

Reduces late-night snacking

Manage calorie intake

Support weight loss goals

Improve blood sugar regulation and other metabolic markers

But these benefits are not guaranteed and may vary from person to person. Intermittent fasting may be trending on social media, tempting those with fitness goals to jump on the bandwagon, but the approach needs to suit your individual health needs, lifestyle, and dietary requirements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.