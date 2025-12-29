How to detect blocked arteries early? Cardiologist reveals atherosclerosis is a ‘silent killer’

Heart attacks are one of the major causes of death globally, and clogged arteries are the underlying reasons behind most of them. As per the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million cardiovascular deaths (CVD) occur worldwide each year. And four out of five CVD cases are due to heart attacks and stroke. One needs to take precautions to prevent artieries getting clogged up. (Pexels)

Narrowed or blocked arteries are one of the main reasons for these life-threatening medical emergencies. So it is critical to identify it early, right during the process of artery blockage. Let's take a closer look at a related condition called atherosclerosis, where plaque builds up inside the arteries. This subsequently leads to blocked arteries, which reduce or stop blood flow.

Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director & HOD, Cardiology, ISIC Multi-Speciality Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle how one can detect it early.

He explained the condition, “Atherosclerosis is a formidable and often silent adversary, a chronic condition characterised by the gradual hardening and narrowing of arteries due to the build-up of plaque.” This condition is progressive in nature, and the cardiologist noted that the initial stages are usually asymptomatic.

He also shared how this condition leads to blocked arteries, “Atherosclerosis is a progressive disease that typically begins with damage to the inner lining of an artery. The damage initiates an inflammatory response, leading to the accumulation of plaque. As plaque continues to grow, it stiffens and narrows the arteries, impeding the smooth flow of blood.”

Why is atherosclerosis a ‘silent killer’?

Dr Juneja flagged this condition as a ‘silent killer' as it can grow slowly in the body for years without showing any visible symptoms.

Later on, it appears only after significant damage has already occurred, often without the individual being aware. The cardiologist warned of major emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes and severe cardiovascular conditions. This happens as eventually the artery becomes narrowed or completely blocked. It is alarming, as Dr Juneja remarked, one can live for decades without any symptoms.

Risk factors and vulnerable groups

There are some lifestyle and pre-existing factors that make a person more likely to develop this condition. Dr Juneja listed the risk factors:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol (particularly high LDL, "bad" cholesterol)

Smoking

Diabetes

Obesity and physical inactivity

Unhealthy diet

Likewise, certain groups of people are more vulnerable to developing atherosclerosis. Dr Juneja outlined these groups, making it important for individuals in them to be especially vigilant about presentation and early detection:

Individuals with metabolic conditions: Those diagnosed with hypertension, dyslipidemia (high cholesterol), or diabetes are at a substantially elevated risk.

Smokers : Tobacco use is one of the most potent risk factors, directly damaging arterial walls and accelerating plaque formation.

Individuals with unhealthy lifestyles: Sedentary habits and diets rich in saturated/trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium contribute significantly.

Older age: The risk of atherosclerosis increases with age, typically becoming more prevalent after 45 for men and 55 for women.

Family history: A strong family history of early heart disease or stroke indicates a genetic predisposition.

Chronic inflammatory conditions: Conditions like chronic kidney disease and certain autoimmune diseases can also heighten susceptibility.

Tests

Since this condition is asymptomatic in its early stages, it is vital to stay on top of your health and undergo regular tests. Dr Juneja recommended these tests, especially for those with multiple risk factors, a family history of heart diseases or for people over the age of 40:

Blood tests: Cholesterol panel (lipid profile), blood sugar, and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels. Blood pressure monitoring: Regular checks are essential for identifying hypertension. Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI): A simple test comparing blood pressure in the ankle to that in the arm. Carotid ultrasound: Visualises plaque buildup in the neck arteries. Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) score: A CT scan measuring calcium deposits in heart arteries. TMT (Treadmill Test) / Stress Echo: These tests assess heart function under stress to detect blockages in coronary arteries that might not be apparent at rest.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.