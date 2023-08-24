Change is the only constant and only through change can we achieve the life and lifestyle that we dream of. Having healthy growth, physically, mentally and emotionally is very important to lead a healthy and happy life. However, to start the same, we need to initiate many changes – be it big or small. "Change breathes life into dormant dreams, asking us to reimagine the world around us. It is through change that we find our strength, our resilience, and our capacity for compassion. Change will bring up difficult emotions. Embracing change emotionally can be a challenging but rewarding process. It involves acknowledging and processing your feelings in response to change and finding healthy ways to cope with and adapt to new circumstances," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. How to embrace change for your personal growth(Unsplash)

Israa further noted down a few ways to embrace change for personal growth:

Cultivate a growth mindset: Change can be uncomfortable sometimes, but when we start to cultivate a mindset where we need to invest in ourselves for a better life, we start to see that uncomfortable changes can be worth the effort.

Set clear goals and plans: Having a plan and knowing the goal that we need to achieve within a limited period of time can help in understanding the way forward. It also helps us to understand the things that we need to include in our lifestyle and the things that we need to let go. We can also share our goals with the people we trust and seek their help to keep ourselves motivated.

Take action: We should not sit back and procrastinate – instead we should take small steps towards the goal. No matter how small the actions are, when we keep working towards the goal, we know we are moving forward. We should always acknowledge and celebrate the small successes – they further give us the push to take the next step forward.

