Sometimes we feel so overwhelmed in life that we do not understand what to do to calm ourselves down. Being a part of the busy world, we are constantly in the rat race of achieving our aims and goals. However, in the middle of everything, we often forget to take care of our mental, physical and emotional health. "Here is your friendly reminder to check in with yourself when feeling overwhelmed. Taking the time to assess your thoughts and emotions can help you identify any triggers and develop coping strategies. It's okay to take a break when you need it and prioritise self-care," wrote Therapist Carolyn Rubenstein as she explained the importance of self-care and checking in with us. Ways to check in with yourself(Unsplash)

Self-care and self-love are important parts of the daily routine. It helps in rejuvenating health and making us feel loved and important. It also helps in calming and relaxing the body and the mind and returning to ourselves, and understanding the importance that we have.

Here are a few ways to check in with us:

Mindful meditation: We can use a free app or a Youtube video to get a kickstart on this. A guided and mindful meditation helps in relaxing the mind and listening to our inner voice. It helps in understanding the importance of taking a break and introspecting.

Practice gratitude: No matter how many things hurt us, there are always a few glimmers to look around in the day. Be it with loved ones in our lives or a passion, we always have some things to feel happy about. We should practice gratitude by noting down those things.

Movements: Moving the body and relaxing the muscles and understanding the tension in the body is an important self-care routine. It helps in finding where we feel tensed, and what we can do to remove the tension.

Thoughts: Noting down the thoughts and going back to them to understand ourselves helps in getting more connected to us.

Needs: Being aware of the needs, wants and the expectations we have, and the ways we need to take to meet such needs is an important self-awareness routine.

