In order to have a relationship where we can create a safe and happy space for ourselves and our partners, we need to have a healthy connection with ourselves. To do so, we need to learn to accept the way we are and grow a sense of self that can further contribute to our self-worth, self-confidence and self-trust. Having an idea about ourselves – how we are, what we need and what are our triggers, helps in further working on becoming a better version of ourselves. This helps in creating a healthy and secure relationship – sufficient for the growth of ourselves and also our partners. "A securely attached relationship requires you to have a healthy connection with your partner and yourself. You cannot fully have one without the other," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she explained ways by which we can improve our sense of self. Tips to improve our sense of self(Unsplash)

"It’s one of the most powerful ways to develop a strong connection with yourself," Sadaf further added.

Knowing what is good for us: We need to make ourselves the top-most priority and understand what is good for us. Sometimes our thoughts might be clouded, and we may not know for sure what is healthy and good for us – in such cases, we should seek help from others to get clarity.

Seek people who celebrate you: Having people around us who love us, inspire us, celebrate us and support us is so important for self-growth. We should actively seek such people and make conscious efforts to keep them in our lives.

Inventory of things good and bad for us: There are things that bring us joy, and things that make us sad. We should have a complete list of such things so that we can control our emotions when we are affected by them.

Set intention and take action: Be it a hobby or a goal or a milestone in our lives – we should set our intentions right and consciously make efforts to take action and start the process.

Identify core needs: Understanding the things we need in life, want from life and the things that are absolutely non-negotiable in life gives us clarity about our own selves.

