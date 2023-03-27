How to navigate through toxic relationship: 5 ways to prioritize your mental and emotional health

Being in a toxic or difficult relationship can take a toll on your mental and emotional health. A toxic relationship can feel more like a free fall where one or both partners feel consistently disrespected, unsupported, or emotionally drained. The fear of being alone can drive people toward toxic partners or keep them in unhealthy relationships. This fear is often rooted in societal conditioning that equates being in a relationship or marriage with happiness and success. Even the most confident and successful people may begin to doubt their ‘lovability’ when they aren’t part of a couple. It can be challenging to navigate through the ups and downs of such relationships, but it's crucial to prioritize your well-being and take care of yourself. (Also read: Decoding trauma bond relationships: Signs and cyclical patterns ) Many people struggle with navigating through challenging relationships, but it's crucial to prioritize your well-being and take care of yourself. (Unsplash)

"It is important to recognize that being alone does not equate to loneliness or inadequacy. In fact, solitude can be a valuable opportunity for self-reflection, personal growth, and discovering one's own sources of fulfilment. When a relationship is toxic or out of alignment with our needs, choosing to be alone is often the best decision we can make for our happiness and well-being. In order to challenge the societal beliefs that keep people tethered to unhealthy situations, it’s critical to examine our own beliefs regarding relationships and happiness. We can do this by seeking therapy or counselling, engaging in self-reflection and introspection, and building a solid support system of friends and family," says, Prakriti Poddar, Mental Health Expert and Global Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at RoundGlass.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Ultimately, the key to overcoming the fear of being alone is to develop a strong sense of self-worth and independence and to understand that true happiness and fulfilment come from within, rather than from external relationships or social constructs. If that sounds like a tall order, begin by taking small steps to care for yourself, then extend it to your community and the planet. As you simultaneously come home to yourself and engage with something larger than yourself, you may find that the fear of alone dissipating and that your happiness was never dependent on any relationship but the one with yourself."

If you’re currently gathering the strength to leave a toxic relationship, here are some wellbeing practices suggested by Prakriti that can help:

1. Prioritizing self-care: One of the most overlooked but effective ways to combat emotional distress is building your energy reserves. Start with getting good sleep, focusing on eating healthy, and staying consistent with movement or exercise. The more you nurture your body, the more you can keep stress and anxiety at bay.

2. Taking up mindfulness meditation: Consider mindfulness meditation and guided meditation your secret weapons when facing anxiety and fear. Both can help you recognize and acknowledge your needs and feelings so you can make decisions based on what’s best for you. With the acceptance of your fears, begins the journey toward your freedom.

3. Building your support system: Most people who get entrenched in toxic relationships lose connections with family and friends. A study published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that individuals in toxic relationships were more likely to experience negative social support, such as criticism, blame, or pressure from friends and family. This negative social support was associated with increased distress and lower relationship satisfaction.

Another study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that individuals in toxic relationships were more likely to engage in "social distancing" behaviours like avoiding or reducing contact with friends and family. This behaviour was linked to feelings of shame, guilt, and anxiety. If you relate to any of these, please pause, recalibrate, and reconnect. Building a strong support system can be crucial when leaving a toxic relationship.

4. Engaging in positive activities: Immersing yourself in hobbies, creative projects, or volunteering can help you build a sense of purpose, fulfilment, and belonging outside of a toxic relationship.

5. Setting boundaries: When leaving a toxic relationship, it’s important to set clear boundaries with your former partner. Boundaries can involve communicating assertively, limiting contact, and seeking legal protection if necessary. Stay firm on what you need to take control of your life and protect yourself from further harm.