Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Signs of personal growth: Therapist shares

Signs of personal growth: Therapist shares

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 09, 2023 11:41 AM IST

From responding mindfully to respecting boundaries, here are a few signs of personal growth that we should feel proud about.

The journey of personal growth is a slow and a long one. When we decide to invest in our own growth and prioritise ourselves before others, we also start to understand ourselves better and accept ourselves the way we are. A lot of us have spent a considerable time in our childhood and through adulthood disagreeing with our own selves, and it is time to make the changes and love ourselves just the way we are. Society sets a lot of standards for us – the way we should behave, the way we should look, and the way we should live. This often robs us of happiness and mental peace, putting us in the rat race, where we reluctantly run. Personal growth involves recognising where we need to make changes and taking small steps towards it.

Signs of personal growth: Therapist shares(Unsplash)
Signs of personal growth: Therapist shares(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Things that are really hard in relationships: Therapist shares

Addressing this, Therapist Maria G Sosa wrote, “It’s often the small cumulative things that add up to those big transformative changes.” Here are a few small signs of personal growth, which are not small.

No more silent suffering: We choose to no longer suffer silently. If we are hurt, we speak about it to the person and let them know what hurt us.

Respond and not react: We no longer react to things that make us overwhelmed. Instead, we take a pause and respond mindfully.

Decide: We do not tag along in others’ decisions. We decide for ourselves and take responsibility of the same.

Awareness: No longer do we address procrastination as being lazy – instead, we try to address the discomfort that is causing the delay.

Arguing: Sometimes it is better to not argue and let ourselves keep the peace. When someone tries not to understand us, we no longer waste energy in making them understand.

Company: One of the primary signs of personal growth is loving our own company and solitude, and no longer feeling lonely.

Fixing: We do not spend time fixing others. Either we accept them the way they are or move on.

Boundaries: When the toxicity starts to kick in, we know how to keep our boundaries high and protect ourselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
awareness relationship personal relationships relationship tips + 2 more
awareness relationship personal relationships relationship tips + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out