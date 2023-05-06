A relationship has its hard times as well. When we are in love with a person and we want to spend the rest of our time with that person, we may sometimes have to make a lot of compromises and sacrifices. But the difficulty often lies in putting in more effort to make things work. When we are the ones who do more of the work, it gets difficult to carry on. Addressing this, Therapist Maria G Sosa wrote, "Sometimes (most times), doing the work means doing some really hard (but necessary) things. Here’s to giving ourselves grace in that in-between time; when we know something has to change but we’re not quite ready to do something about it just yet." Things that are really hard in relationships: Therapist shares(Unsplash)

Maria further noted down a few things in a relationship that are really hard to do:

Walking away: One of the most difficult things to do in a relationship is ending it from our side – the time when we figure out that even though we are in love with them, they may not be the right person for us.

Hard conversations: Some of the conversations in a relationship can lead to the inevitable end. Having such conversations and discussing the differences are hard.

Sharing feelings: The times when we share our emotions with the ones, we love knowing that they are not capable of meeting us where we need to be, is a difficult thing to do.

Standards: Sometimes we may understand that to make a relationship work out, we may need to lower our standards, thereby betraying ourselves.

Familiar cycles: When we are on the spree of picking up emotionally unavailable partners, own that it is our role of getting stuck in familiar cycles.

Coming to terms: The realisation of the partner not wanting to spend their time with us, when we clearly have shaped our life and the idea of future around them.

Boundaries: Some boundaries that we set for ourselves and our own good can change the overall dynamics of the relationship.

