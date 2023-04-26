A relationship demands a lot of effort and communication from both ends to make it work out. After the initial phase of firecrackers, a relationship becomes a long journey of two people going through good and bad times together and working on it equally. However, even after investing time and emotions in the relationship, sometimes we may feel that we are not happy with the person we are with. In such cases, we mostly try to stay back and figure out how to find common ground. “Have you realized that you have a say in what comes next,” wrote Therapist Maria G Sosa as she addressed unhappiness in relationships and what to do in such situations. Things to do when you are unhappy in a relationship(Unsplash)

Maria further noted down a few things that we can do when we are unhappy in a relationship. They are, as follows:

Communicate: The primary step of addressing unhappiness in a relationship, and most problems, is to talk about it. We should have clear communication with our partner on the things that are causing unhappiness and what can be done differently. The discussion will help in having a better prospect of the relationship.

Not a good fit: We should also consider the fact that sometimes people can be good, but not a good fit for us. We need to earn to know when to let go and start afresh.

Needs: In relationships, one of the biggest mistakes that we make is thinking that our happiness and needs are our partners’ responsibility. However, the truth is, only we are in control of that.

Approach: In case things do not work out for good even after trying, it is time to try out a new approach and ask for external help.

Capability: Sometimes we should consider that the partner is not capable of giving us what we need or meeting our expectations that way we want to.

Rules: Every relationship has its own rules. When we become strict on a few things, we lose out on the positive parts. It's time to focus on the brighter side.

Ups and downs: We should also consider that every relationship has its fair share of challenges and good times, and we should sail along, instead of struggling all the time.

