International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: Date, history and significance; common types of childhood cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: Cancer is a much-dreaded disease and a major cause of mortality around the world. One of the biggest nightmares for any family would be to see their beloved child suffering from a deadly disease like cancer. Unfortunately, every year, an estimated 4,00,000 children and adolescents between the age 0-19 years develop cancer. Childhood cancers do not have a known cause and environment and lifestyle factors play little role in their development. What makes it even more difficult to diagnose and deal is that they cannot be prevented or identified through screening. (Also read | World Cancer Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance, signs and symptoms) February 15 is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD)(Freepik)

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is a global campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and its unique challenges, showing support for children and adolescents with cancer, survivors and their families worldwide.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

International Childhood Cancer Day date

February 15 is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) and is observed to highlight the challenges related to childhood cancer and the need to support children, adolescents and their families to battle this dreaded disease.

International Childhood Cancer Day significance

Cancer develops when a genetic change occurs in cells, which then grows into a mass or tumour and in later stages starts affecting other parts of the body. This can have deadly implications if left untreated. Over 4 lakh children around the world develop cancer every year but only half of them are diagnosed. 70% of low and middle-income countries, and 20% of children in high-income countries are not cured.

World Childhood Cancer Awareness Day focusses on raising global awareness about childhood cancer, advocating for improved treatment and care for children and adolescents, and highlighting the need for increased support for families affected by this disease. It is a reminder to prioritize research and initiatives aimed at combating childhood cancer and ensuring better outcomes for children worldwide. It highlights the need for more equitable access to treatment and care for all children with cancer, everywhere.

International Childhood Cancer Day history

International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day was established in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International, that aimed at raising awareness about childhood cancer and how it impacts kids, adolescents, their parents and family as a whole worldwide. Childhood Cancer International was founded in the year 1994 and includes some 170 parent support organisations, associations for children in remission or support groups in almost 90 different countries across five continents. The day honours children who have battled cancer and those who mobilise support for research and funding initiatives.

International Childhood Cancer Day initiative

Childhood Cancer International is running a three-year campaign to spread awareness and address the challenges and difficulties faced by children suffering from cancer, survivors, their parents, and researchers worldwide.

The campaign is designed to progress through distinct phases, each contributing to a comprehensive narrative that evolves with time.

Common types of cancers

As per WHO (World Health Organization), the most common types of childhood cancers include leukaemia, brain cancers, lymphomas and solid tumours, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumours.