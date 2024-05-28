International Day of Action for Women's Health: 8 medical tests women in their 30s and 40s must undergo

Women may be at risk of a range of diseases and infections compared to men due to biological differences and gender inequalities. As per WHO, globally, adolescent girls and young women are twice as likely to be at risk of HIV infection compared to boys and young men. This higher HIV risk is associated with unsafe and often unwanted and forced sexual activity. During pregnancy, malaria, HIV and TB all can pose significant risks to pregnant women, her foetus and the newborn child. International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed on May 28 every year to spread awareness around women's health. In 1987, during the International Women’s Health Meeting in Costa Rica, Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN), proposed to celebrate the day. (Also read | International Day of Action for Women's Health 2024: Date, history, significance, celebrations) International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed on May 28 every year to spread awareness around women's health

"In India, around 69 lakh cancer deaths among women were preventable. 20–40% of deaths occur due to anaemia, and 1 out of 10 women is estimated to develop thyroid at least once before the age of 60. This indicates how precarious life is, more so post pandemic," says Dr Garima Sawhney, Senior Gynaecologist and Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

As women age, their bodies become susceptible to certain diseases. It is recommended for women in their 30s and 40s to have regular screenings to understand their health baseline and for early detection.

Important tests for women in their 30s and 40s

Dr Sawhney recommends the following tests for women in their 30s and 40s:

1. Pap smear and HPV tests

This is a test for detection of abnormal cell growth that causes cervical cancer. A regular screening between a time period of 3-5 years is recommended based on age and previous results. Human papillomavirus testing is also important for sexually active women because it can also lead to cervical cancer.

2. Mammogram and breast self-examination

It is a breast cancer screening test. It can detect breast tumours and abnormalities at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Depending on your situation, annual or biennial tests are recommended. A breast self-examination allows a female to understand the normal look and feel of their breasts. Any changes in the breasts, if and when felt, must be reported to the healthcare professional for consultation.

3. Thyroid function test

TFT determines levels of the thyroid hormone in the body, helping in detection of diseases like hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

4. Blood pressure and cholesterol tests

The risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with age. A test for blood pressure and cholesterol every 4-6 years will help prevent heart diseases and brain strokes.

5. Blood glucose test

An annual blood glucose test is advised to detect conditions like diabetes and pre-diabetes. This test becomes more crucial for people who are obese or have a family history or have any other risk factor.

6. Bone density test

A dexa-scan is important for detection of diseases like osteoporosis and bone loss, especially if people have risk factors.

7. Eye test

A 2-year eye checkup to prevent eye health diseases like cataracts and glaucoma

8. Cancer screening

People at risk may also go for colon and skin cancer screening based on age, family history and other risk factors.