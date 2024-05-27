International Day of Action for Women's Health 2024: Date, history, significance, celebrations

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2024: Women have the right to live a healthy and happy life – however, they are often subjected to abuse and discrimination and robbed off their rights. The right to privacy, access to education, and sexual and reproductive autonomy is crucial to their lives and should be allowed at all costs. However, unfortunately, often that is not the case. Hence, every year, International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed to urge people to raise their voices and stand up for themselves and claim their rights. As we gear up to celebrate the important day, here are a few things that we should always remember. Every year, International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed on May 28.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Watch out for these 4 genetic, hormonal, medical and lifestyle factors that cause hair loss in women

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Date:

Every year, International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed on May 28. This year, International Day of Action for Women's Health falls on Tuesday.

History:

In the year 1987, during the Women's meeting in Costa Rica, the Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) decided that every year, May 28 should be observed as International Day of Action for Women's Health. This was promoted all throughout Latin America. Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) promoted the day globally. This day is focused on improving healthcare for women, start conversations on the importance of abortion rights, HIV/AIDS, poverty, sexual autonomy and the use of contraceptives.

Significance:

The best way to observe this day is by educating ourselves about the campaigns that have taken place throughout the world in urging people to raise their voices and claim rights. It is also a call for action to ensure that women have the life that they deserve. International Day of Action for Women's Health also urges public, government and policymakers to come together and understand the plight of women and implement reforms that can ensure a healthy life for women throughout the world.